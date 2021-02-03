Sweetwater Spirit: Tigers and Wolves bring home state honors

The Rock Springs Tigers placed first in 4A Hip Hop Dance and Jazz Dance and third in All Girl Cheer at the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Spirit Competition on Jan. 28 and 29.
The Green River Wolves placed third in 3A Jazz Dance at the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Spirit Competition on Jan. 28 and 29.
Green River Wolves Dance Team Coach Debi Kovick, left, was awarded Coach of the Year at the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Spirit Competition on Jan. 28 and 29.