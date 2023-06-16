Cycling Obit Mader

Gino Mader waits for the start of the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia Tour of Italy cycling race on May 14, 2021, in Notaresco, Italy. 

 Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

GENEVA — Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died Friday, one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse.

The 26-year-old Mäder crashed after a left-hand turn on a fast downhill road approaching the end of the mountainous fifth stage into La Punt. His fall of about 30 meters was stopped by a stream.

