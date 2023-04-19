Switzerland Dinosaur Auction

The head of the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named Trinity, is seen during an auction in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The 293 T. rex bones were assembled into a growling posture that measures 11.6 meters long (38 feet long) and 3.9 meters high (12.8 feet high). 

 Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

BERN, Switzerland — Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs ($5.3 million), below the expected price.

Crafted into an open-mouth pose, the T. rex skeleton measuring 11.6 meters long (38 feet long) and 3.9 meters high (12.8 feet) high came in under the anticipated range of 5 million to 8 million francs when it went under the hammer at the Koller auction house in Zurich.

