Tyrannosaurus Skull

Cassandra Hatton, senior vice president, global head of department, Science & Popular Culture at Sotheby's, touches the tooth of a Tyrannosaurus rex skull excavated in 2020-21 from Harding County, South Dakota on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in New York City. 

 Ted Shaffrey/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby's said Tuesday.

The 200-pound (91-kilogram) skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous, the auction house said.


