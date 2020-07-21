Name: Taft Love
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne, WY
Profession: Self Employed
Education: BS for University of Wyoming
Experience: I worked for the State of Wyoming for 8 years and have been self employed for the past 20 years in Farm and Ranch, Outfitting and as a Developer and Contractor. I have been elected to the LCSD#2 Board of Trustees for two terms. I am also the current chairman of the Rec Board in LCSD#2.
Website: https://taftlove.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/taftloveforlaramiecounty/
What motivated you to run for this position?
I have been asked several times over the past couple of years to run for County Commissioner by several community members. I have been very community oriented and committed to the students and family’s of LCSD#2. We had made big changes in leadership, business management and moved to the four-day school calendar while I was Chairman. Those changes along with a remarkably high functioning Board and a very dedicated and capable group of teachers and administrators have generated great financial saving and increases in student achievement. I am grateful to the voters of LCSD#2 for giving me their vote and allowing me to be a part of these exciting changes. With that said my family and I decided it was a good time for me to run for County Commissioner and try to bring my knowledge and experience to the rest of Laramie County.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Budget and Fiscal Responsibility, Infrastructure, and Building Development. As I see it, Cheyenne and Laramie County are experiencing an enormous growth in housing and development. The challenge comes as we Continue to develop the County, City, and Towns must grow to meet the needs of the community. With many of our rural subdivisions being developed outside of City water resourcing we must continue working with the Fire Departments and Sheriff’s office in developing an emergency plan that will keep our rapidly growing community safe. This would include rural water storage systems for Fire Department access and a reasonable spacing of the systems to protect the families and homes in these growth areas. This plan would also need to include City and County road maintenance and improvements along with additional personnel to insure good response times for Ambulance service, Fire and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Department. This growth is pushing many of our schools in LCSD#1 and LCSD#2 to max capacity and they will need more resources to handle the growth. To add to this challenge, it all comes at a time when our state is experiencing a revenue shortage in the hundreds of millions. So Fiscal Responsibility and Budget must be a focus! This is all very manageable if we have the correct leadership and they work together for the good of Laramie County residents.
I aim to bring lasting solutions for the community to the Board of County Commissioners that we can work together on and help be the architect of the growth that is upon us. I plan to work diligently to help develop the infrastructure and improvements we need to keep our Communities safe and prosperous. I will help develop a structure and operating plan for County’s Archer facilities that allows our Fair Board and County Fair to grow and thrive, while helping to increase utilization of County facilities to benefit the citizens of Laramie County. I also think it is time to start pulling back on some of our current building regulations in Laramie county to help bring building cost back under control.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I am a true conservative with a business back ground that will keep me looking for and supporting policy that will keep the county fiscally responsible in all aspects. No one really has a great understanding on the effects of the shutdown for our county yet, but a balanced and productive budget will help keep our county thriving. I also plan to find ways to pull back regulation on our citizens and businesses. One example is when the county implemented building codes, it was to insure that we had quality housing built in the county but now every aspect of building is regulated. I would support policy that would support the development of quality housing and relieve some of the regulations on owners and builders. I will also support policy that supports our Emergency personnel and increases the safety of our Citizens.