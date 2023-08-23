LLWS Japan Taiwan Baseball

Taiwan starting pitcher Fan Chen-Jun delivers against Japan during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in South Williamsport, Pa.

 Associated Press

Taiwan's players put the finishing touches on a 10-0 mercy rule win over Japan, then marched to the oversized Little League World Series bracket between Volunteer and Lamade stadiums.

They stamped their name in the next round, then danced and cheered with family and friends for a good 20 minutes.

