Name: Tara Russell
Residence: Cheyenne, WY
Profession: Substitute Teacher, LCSD1 / Registered Lobbyist, Redbird Consulting & Advocacy, LLC
Education: AA Education, LCCC
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TaraRussellForSchoolBoard
What motivated you to run for this position?
As a mother of two LCSD1 elementary students, a teacher & an active volunteer, I am an involved & vested member of our community. There is a need for a positive parent perspective & voice in the decision-making process within our district. I am motivated by my passion for making school a place where all kids want to be because they feel safe, they feel like they belong, and it's the place where they not only thrive, but also have a community behind them that want to see them succeed-- that, and my strong internal sense of civic duty.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Earning a seat on LCSD1's Board of Trustees is no simple task. We are the largest school district within our state and during every election cycle the field is always saturated with candidates. The duties of a trustee are great- shouldering the responsibility of making huge & defining choices for the more than 14,000 students our district services. However, rewarding- it's still a tough & thankless position. I'm always grateful to see that so many community members are willing to run for a trustee spot knowing the hard work & sacrifices that will come with it.
The most sizable problem of a LCSD1 Board of Trustees candidate is getting their name, face and their why into the eyes and ears of every voter residing within LCSD1's boundaries; any candidate that is running a small, grassroots campaign for school board faces an uphill battle in terms of that.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Right now, we're peering into a long tunnel of unknowns. We've just started back to school and how these next few months play out will have a crucial role in how we continue to move forward. As a parent, it's important to me that kids are safe at school, that I know what is happening within our public school district and that the dollars we do have are being utilized appropriately and as efficiently as they can be in a way that results in the most optimal outcome for all kids in our district. I want to make sure that all parents know those same things. Transparency, communication, collaboration & innovation are vital for a thriving school district, and I can bring those assets to the table.