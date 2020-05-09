When the Jaguars released Tashaun Gipson during the 2019 offseason, the Bears were among the teams to contact the safety.
It didn’t work out that time. Gipson, who is from Dallas, couldn’t resist the money and the opportunity to be closer to his mom that came with the Texans’ three-year, $22.5 million deal. The Bears signed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year deal instead.
But when the Texans released the former University of Wyoming standout last week – a bit of a surprise to him, even though the ninth-year NFL veteran knows “crazy things happen” – the fit and timing were right. The Bears signed Gipson last week to a one-year deal, presumably to replace Clinton-Dix as the starter alongside Eddie Jackson.
“When things happen, you’ve just got to put your big-boy pants on and figure out your next move,” Gipson said. “I wasn’t upset about (being cut) honestly. I understand that’s the business direction that they wanted to go in, and obviously I wasn’t a part of their plans and God had bigger plans for me. I landed here in Chicago and I couldn’t be more excited.”
Gipson spoke on a Zoom call with Chicago reporters Tuesday afternoon with several framed jerseys in the background. One was a Buster Skrine jersey, and it turns out Skrine, whom the Bears signed to be their slot cornerback last year, helped recruit Gipson to Chicago.
Skrine was in his second season with the Browns when Gipson joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of UW in 2012, and they shared special teams duties. Gipson said Skrine is one of his closest friends in the NFL – “like a brother to me” – and Skrine’s approval of the coaching staff and atmosphere in Chicago helped Gipson decide to sign with the Bears.
“Having a guy like Buster here who’s able to tell me and be real about how things are operated and run here was major, and it was a key point for me because that’s somebody I trust,” Gipson said. “He had great things to say about the city, about the organization, about the fans. And that made it a whole lot easier.
“Obviously you want to play meaningful games and win games. You only get such a small window to be able to play in this league and leave your mark. … This is a team that has everything you need to truly make a run, and that was a major deciding factor for me. Everything else that happens after that – everybody knows when you win games, everybody gets taken care of.”
Gipson’s only playoff experience was during the Jaguars’ run to the AFC championship game after the 2017 season. He missed the Texans’ playoff games last season with back and wrist injuries, just the third and fourth games he has missed in the last four seasons. He’s hoping for another playoff experience in Chicago.
Playing behind a front seven that includes Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Robert Quinn is a motivating factor for Gipson, who has 23 career interceptions, including eight in the last three years, and three pick-sixes. He called the Bears pass-rushing ability – with Quinn on board and Hicks healthy again – “a DB’s dream.”
He also spoke highly of joining Jackson, who signed a four-year, $58.4 million extension in January. Gipson said he’s comfortable with whatever role the Bears ask him to play, even if that’s playing in the box more than he has. Though he expects Jackson to play free safety more often, he thinks they can be interchanged for versatility.
“(Jackson’s) ball skills is one of the things that jumps out at you,” Gipson said. “I like the way he plays the game. I like his instincts. Pairing with a guy like that, I’ve always prided myself on being ball-aware. And having two guys back there, with a D-line and a front seven like that in front of you … that’s going to be a deadly combination.”
Gipson, who will wear No. 38 so Jackson can keep 39, expects they will learn from each other. But they first must get to know each other from afar as the coronavirus pandemic forces NFL teams to hold offseason programs virtually.
Gipson said he already has participated in some of the video meetings and “it hasn’t been an awkward transition.”
“Once we get together (in person), that’s when the real jelling is going to be able to happen,” Gipson said. “I’m going to be behind from a chemistry standpoint until we’re able to be around each other collectively. So until then it’s just always keeping tabs on each other and making sure you’re building that relationship.”