David Tate, a former Rock Springs city councilor, has been recently appointed to serve as board member for the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Board of Directors. 

ROCK SPRINGS -- At their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously voted to appoint David Tate to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) Board of Directors.

Tate currently serves as the Director of Community Relations for the Western Wyoming Community College Foundation. He was instrumental in the URA’s inception in 2005, having served on the Rock Springs City Council during that time. He is one of the longest serving city councilors, having served for twenty-one years.

