There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s University of Wyoming football team.
The Cowboys have grown into one of the most-experienced teams in the Mountain West, and UW has a more than favorable schedule this fall. The team returns 17 starters from a year ago, and has a handful of players returning from season-ending injuries on the defensive side.
With the excitement comes plenty of question marks. With just over a week until UW’s season-opener against Texas Tech at War Memorial Stadium, here are the biggest questions for the Cowboys going into the new season.
Will the passing game improve?
When the Cowboys kick off against Texas Tech next Saturday, 246 days will have passed since the team’s 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in last year’s Arizona Bowl.
The biggest question for UW hasn’t changed over the past eight months. Will the Cowboys passing game improve, and if so, by how much?
UW was ranked 125th out of 133 Division I teams in passing offense last season with an average of 132.2 yards per game. Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley played most of the snaps under center in his first season in Laramie, completing 52.4% of his passes for 1,574 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Peasley returns for his second season at UW and his sixth college season overall. Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season as UW’s head coach, expects Peasley to make a big jump now that he’s familiar with the Cowboys’ pro-style offense.
“There’s no doubt we need to improve,” Bohl said about the passing offense at MW media days last month. “There’s many things that go into that. The quarterback, how does he get the ball to certain receivers, certainly the protection game. To say that we’re going to go in and radically change and all of a sudden you’re going to see us play with four wide receivers and an empty backfield, that’s not going to be accurate. But the needle needs to move.
“… I’m confident that we’re going to improve in that area, but we’re going to be balanced between running and passing. Sometimes, people will just look and say go out and throw the ball 50 times a game. That’s not going to work in Wyoming.”
The biggest difference for this year’s offense compared to last year’s is UW’s depth at wide receiver. The Cowboys return four of their most experienced receivers in Wyatt Wieland, Alex Brown, Ryan Marquez and Gunner Gentry, who have played in a total of 119 games combined.
On top of the returners, UW’s offense will feature two incoming transfers who will likely contribute right away. Ayir Asante joins the Cowboys out of Holy Cross, and Devin Boddie Jr. comes from Vanderbilt.
Both Asante and Boddie were listed as the No. 2 receivers at their respective positions on UW’s first official depth chart earlier this week.
“They’re very similar,” Bohl said about Asante and Boddie. “They both run really well and they’ve got really good quickness. There’s not a lot of difference between the two of them.”
The Cowboys averaged just 5.65 yards per attempt and 11.02 yards per completion last season. With Peasley’s confidence in the offense and UW’s depth at wide receiver, those numbers should go up this fall.
Who will lead the rushing attack?
The Cowboys lost starting running back Dawaiian McNeely for the season after he tore his ACL during the second week of fall camp. His absence has created an obvious hole in the running back room going into the season.
Jamari Ferrell transferred to UW out of Saddleback Community College this offseason. Just three months after joining the team, Ferrell was named the starter for week one against Texas Tech.
D.Q. James was listed as the No. 2 running back on this week’s depth chart, followed by former linebacker Sam Scott. Harrison Waylee, who transferred to UW out of Northern Illinois this offseason, is doubtful for the season-opener after having offseason knee surgery.
While McNeely’s injury was definitely a blow to UW’s offense, running back depth has never been a problem for Bohl since he took over in 2014. UW has had six 1,000-yard rushers in the past nine seasons, or the past eight full seasons if the COVID-condensed season is excluded.
While this year’s group may not have a bell-cow back like Titus Swen last season, the group should collectively find success in UW’s run-heavy attack. The Cowboys will be a bit shorthanded in week one against the Red Raiders, but Waylee’s eventual return should be a big boost in the running game going forward.
How deep is the offensive line?
Depth is one of the biggest ingredients for success in college football, and one of UW’s biggest concerns going into the season is its depth on the offensive line.
Frank Crum and Nofoafia Tulafono are the only two regular starters returning from last season. Jack Walsh started two games last fall, and will be UW’s starting right guard.
Wes King and Caden Barnett were listed as the starters at left guard and right tackle, respectively. Barnett started one game last season when Crum was out with an injury, and King will make his first career start against Texas Tech next weekend.
Rex Johnsen (right guard), Luke Sandy (center), Forrest Scheel (left tackle), J.J. Uphold (left guard) and Jake Davies (right tackle) were listed as the backups on this week’s depth chart. While this year’s offensive line is a young group as a hole, returning veterans like Crum and Tulafono should be enough to get the less experienced players up to speed quickly.
“The offensive line is always going to be a really important piece for our football team,” Bohl said. “We’re feeling really good about it. We’ll have a couple new guys with some who have played some, and we’ll have a new guy who hasn’t played much at all. But we feel good about that.
“Their weights are all up. We don’t have as much depth as we’d like, but I think it can be a strong suit for us.”
How good can this defense be?
Most of the question marks surrounding this year’s Cowboys center around the offense. A big part of that is the high expectations for a defense returning 10 starters from a year ago.
The only new starter will be cornerback Kolbey Taylor, who has undoubtedly been the most improved player for UW through spring and fall camp. Bohl expects big things out of Taylor this fall.
“He’s been listening to coaching and then applying it on the field,” Bohl said during spring camp. “He’s maintaining composure when something doesn’t go quite right. He stays in the fight. He’s become much more disciplined.
“He’s got great length, but also not being grabby. Before, if he got nicked up a little bit, you felt like you needed to take him up to the hospital. Now, he’s working through that. He’s maturing. It’s really been refreshing.”
UW’s defensive line is shaping up to be one of the best units in the conference. The Cowboys return starting defensive tackles Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole as well as starting defensive ends DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders.
On top of the returning starters, defensive end Sabastian Harsh is set to return after missing all of last year with a broken kneecap. Defensive tackles Gavin Meyer and Ben Florentine should also see plenty of action this fall.
Easton Gibbs returns at middle linebacker after leading the team with 121 tackles last season. He was named the MW preseason defensive player of the year this summer.
With the returning pieces UW has going into this season, the defense should be as good as it has ever been under Bohl. If the passing game is able to at least marginally improve and the Cowboys’ defense is able to keep the team in games, UW’s hopes of playing in the MW title game should be a realistic possibility when December comes around.
