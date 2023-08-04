Kolbey Taylor is still a relatively unknown name for football fans outside of the University of Wyoming.
With the way his teammates and coaches have talked about him this offseason, Taylor's name might not be flying under the radar much longer. The 6-foot-3 defensive back has turned a corner going into his third season in Laramie, and could be pushing for a spot as UW's No. 1 defensive back this fall.
While UW coach Craig Bohl had plenty of positive things to say about Taylor this offseason, perhaps the most insightful feedback came from some of the Cowboys' top wide receivers. Ayir Asante, who transferred to UW from Holy Cross in June, has been faced with the task of going up against Taylor every day in practice.
“Kolbey’s gonna shock a lot of people,” Asante said. “Right now, not too many people know about him, but mentally, he’s there. Mentality, he’s there. He’s driven, and he understands that we’re out here to work.”
Taylor redshirted his first season with the Cowboys and saw limited action in UW’s secondary last year. Ranked as a three-star recruit out of Pasadena High in Texas by 247Sports.com, Taylor spoke with several schools in Texas before landing with UW in 2021.
While Taylor has grown in size since joining UW, his biggest strides have come on the mental side. The biggest difference Bohl has seen in Taylor this year compared to years past is his maturity level both on and off the field.
“He’s been listening to coaching and then applying it on the field,” Bohl said during spring camp. “He’s maintaining composure when something doesn’t go quite right. He stays in the fight. He’s become much more disciplined.
“He’s got great length, but also not being grabby. Before, if he got nicked up a little bit, you felt like you needed to take him up to the hospital. Now, he’s working through that. He’s maturing. It’s really been refreshing.”
Like Asante, Devin Boddie Jr. is another incoming wide receiver who joined UW this offseason. Having spent three seasons at Vanderbilt playing in the SEC, Boddie Jr. knows how difficult it can be for a wide receiver to get past a corner with Taylor's size and athleticism.
“I know how it is playing against those taller DBs,” Boddie Jr. said. “You kind of have to just go. You don’t really have too much time at the line. You really have to think about getting him going, because you don’t want him to get comfortable and get his hands on you, because if he does, he’s got you. He can reach out and touch you, so you have to just go.
“... I went against him only one time, during a 7-on-7. Kolbey’s nice. I like Kolbey. He’s got some size, but how he plays is nice, too. He’s very disciplined with his technique, and he can use his length. You can’t do much at the line with him.”
Asante didn't mince words: he does not enjoy going against corners with Taylor's size. But that doesn't mean he backs down from the challenge in practice.
In fact, the best thing for Asante and Taylor to do is embrace the opportunity to make each other better every single day during fall camp.
“He’s different,” Asante said. “... I knew (he was good) when I came to the spring game and I saw Kolbey. The thing is, though, I’ve gotta go with Kolbey. I have to get those reps. You can’t run from that type of stuff. Especially if I’m trying to go to the NFL, you’re going to go against those 6-3 corners. Instead of running from it, I try to embrace it.”
There's a reason Taylor's name hasn't been widespread. He has just three career tackles at UW, and his most notable play in a Cowboys uniform was getting ejected for targeting early in last year's Arizona Bowl.
But the way spring and fall camp have been going, that should all change this fall.
“Kolbey’s stepped up big time,” linebacker Easton Gibbs said at Mountain West media days last month. “We really needed a leader in that room, and I don’t know if anyone really thought he’d be that guy. But watching spring ball, he really stepped up.
"He’s a vocal leader in that room, which is what we needed in that secondary.”
As a former defensive coordinator, Bohl knows the importance of having at least one lockdown cornerback. Going into his 10th season as UW's head coach, Bohl is optimistic that lockdown corner this year could be Taylor.
“If you get one dominant corner, you can do some stuff,” Bohl said. “It’s great to have two, but if you can have one stud, we can work with that.
"... If you have one guy who can say, ‘OK, he’s taken out of it.’ We’re hoping that he’ll be able to be that guy. He certainly has the attributes, and he’s showing that promise.”
