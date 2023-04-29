It would be illogical to loop all University of Wyoming sports fans into one category.

Most UW fans are supportive. Most root for the Cowboys win or lose, and most respect the commitment from both the players and coaches throughout the 15 Division I sports UW has to offer.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus