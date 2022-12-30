CFP TCU Duggans Wild Ride Football

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, right, hugs quarterback Max Duggan after an NCAA football game against Bayor in Waco, Texas, on Nov. 19, 2022.

 Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A day before facing off in the College Football Playoff, TCU's Sonny Dykes and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh talked fondly about the fathers they followed into coaching and a time when they might have shared more than a stage for one final pregame press conference.

Dykes recalled returning home after midnight from a high school football game in West Texas to find his dad, Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes, having a drink with Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum. The Aggies were in town to play the Red Raiders the next day.

