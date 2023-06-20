CWS TCU Oral Roberts Baseball

Oral Roberts' Jacob Godman scores next to TCU catcher Karson Bowen during the fifth inning at the NCAA College World Series on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Omaha, Neb.

 Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — TCU used a four-run fifth inning to take control of the game and went on to beat Oral Roberts 6-1 in a College World Series elimination game Tuesday, ending the Golden Eagles' surprising postseason run.

The Horned Frogs (44-23) will play Florida next and would need to defeat the No. 2 national seed Wednesday and again Thursday to reach the best-of-three finals.

