TCU quarterback Max Duggan, left, passes with blocking from teammate offensive tackle Andrew Coker against Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV during an NCAA football game in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2022.

 Associated Press

It has been a wild, four-year ride at TCU for quarterback Max Duggan.

He needed unexpected heart surgery before his sophomore year and played most of last season with a broken bone in his foot. He then went from losing his starting job going into this season with a new coaching staff to being the Heisman Trophy runner-up whose 42nd career start will come Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

