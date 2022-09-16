Crosswalk Boogy

Teachers Mary Knudsen and Hallard Jackson III dance in the crosswalk as they greet students Thursday morning at Rawhide Elementary School north of Gillette.

 Gillette News Record/Ed Glazar

GILLETTE —Thursday morning began with Saturday night fever.

Just after 8 a.m., the sun’s light filtered through the smoky air, and the quirky jams of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” glided in the breeze from a Bluetooth speaker set up outside Rawhide Elementary School. John Travolta and Karen Gorney were nowhere to be seen, but in their place stood the dancing crew of Hallard Jackson and Mary Knudsen.

