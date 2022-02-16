RAWLINS— Rawlins High School boys basketball team earned two big wins on the road last week, beating Lyman in a thrilling 48-47 game Thursday followed by a 59-52 win over Buffalo on Saturday.
Two wins on the road against tough competition is always good, but it was the game against Lyman that showed head coach Denver Allard this team is different from years past.
Rawlins overcame a four-point deficit in the final 30 seconds of the game to defeat Lyman.
“That makes it more rewarding from a coaching aspect when you get everyone on the same track and putting the team first,” Allard said.
Allard coached games in years prior where they have won these types of games, but players had individual reasons to be down after the game.
“Everyone was on board with the win weather they played zero minuets or played 20 minutes,” Allard said. “The kids were excited up and down the bench, and that is something we did not always have a few short years ago.”
The athletes who recorded playing time were not the only contributors to the wins this past weekend. Players who spend the game on the bench provided energy to the team.
“I honestly firmly believe that the guys on the bench, some of the guys that do not get to play, were just as much of a factor in the win as those on the court,” Allard said. “They were supporting their teammates when they were down four points late in the game and at no point did anyone on the bench or the team think there was not chance to win the game.”
Thursday’s game against Lyman provided valuable experience for Rawlins operating in close games, which is expected when the end of season tournaments roll around.
Rawlins and Lyman were tied at 34 entering the final quarter of play. In the final minute, Rawlins trailed 43-47.
Lorena Johannson went to the line and sunk both free throw opportunities, pulling the team within two points. Soon after, Ashton Barto was sent to the foul line down four after Rawlins had just forced a Lyman turnover.
Barto made the first but missed the second, and RHS trailed 47-46. Rawlins was forced to foul and Lyman missed the front end of the bonus, giving the Outlawas a chance to take the lead.
Johansson was sent to the line again and made both free throws to put Rawlins ahead for the win.
Barto was the only player to hit multiple shots from the field, ending the game with 23 points and si rebounds. Rawlins received help from the charity stripe as JC Ice was 5-6 from the free throw line and finished with seven points while Johannson was a perfect 4-4 from the line, all coming in the final minute.
Buffed in Buffalo
Rawlins had Friday off before playing on the road in Buffalo in front of a loud crowd. Allard said to combat the noise he wanted to gain an early lead, echo play calls from the bench and have the energy from the bench.
Rawlins jumped out to a 19-14 first-quarter lead that grew to 36-26 at halftime.
Jarron Mascarenas provided a spark for the Rawlins offense by making two 3-pointers in the first half. Mascarenas led the team with 12 points on 4-6 shooting, including 3-4 from beyond the arc.
The Outlaws grew their lead to 50-36 after three quarters of play and held off any rallies Buffalo attempted.
After only one player recorded multiple field goals Thursday, Ralwin had five players score within two points of the leading scorer. Johannson had 10 points while Barto, Ice and Eli Kern each had nine points in the game.
The bench still provided energy and helped relay play calls over the noise of the band and student section in Buffalo.
The road trip was also successful in that it included wins over a pair of teams ranked in the top 5 in the state.
“It was two tough environments to play in and our kids played well enough to win,” said Allard.
RHS has not yet peaked and will get back to practice to be playing their best basketball by the time tournament season starts, Allard said.
“We realize we are about to the point where there are no redos,” Allard said.
Rawlins (14-3) will face Burns on the road at 7 p.m. Friday before returning home to face Wheatland on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
HED: Done with the Gauntlet
SUBHED: Rawlins girls look to build momentum while at home for rest of season
RAWLINS— Rawlins girls basketball team lost the final two road games of the regular season but look to gain momentum for the post season as the team gets to spend the final two weeks at home.
Rawlins lost to Lyman on Thursday 54-24 and lost to Buffalo 58-16 on Saturday. These games concluded a stretch where Rawlins faced three teams that were ranked top five in the state by the Wyopreps coaches and media poll and were on the road for five of the last six games. The only home game during that stretch was against the defending state champions, Douglas.
During this tough stretch of games head coach Katie Cline did not see her team quit.
“We knew the schedule was going to be tough these past two weeks,” Cline said. “I just think the team is resilient. They keep going to battle each and every day. They are working hard to get better.”
Rawlins returns to play against the rest of their quadrant this week. After seeing what the best in the state had to offer, Cline hopes the team has learned a lot and experience growth that will allow them to earn wins in the quadrent.
The past few weeks Rawlins has faced tough zone teams. Cline said she wants to see more patience from her team when moving the ball around the perimeter and to make sharper passes once they penetrate into the interior of the zone. The players understand where the openings in the zones are, they just need to improve on making the smart pass and waiting for the opening to form. Once the ball is in position, Rawlins needs to capitalize on the opportunities.
The final two weeks of the season has Rawlins at home for two of their three games.
“I think the kids have been worn out and we have been on the road a lot,” Cline said.
Rawlins, now 2-15, travels to Burns on Friday, Feb.18th. Rawlins lost to Burns 54-30 earlier in the season. Rawlins then faces Wheatland Saturday, Feb. 19th. Rawlins lost to Wheatland 42-32 earlier this season.
Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 5:30p.m. and Saturday’s home game will start at 3 p.m.