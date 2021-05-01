For Cesar Garcia and his children, boxing is the family business. “Team G” as they call their team, headed to Shreveport, Louisiana for the USA Boxing National Championship between March 29-April 3 at the Shreveport Convention Center.
It’s hard to even fathom how much work, planning and effort went into this trip to nationals. Not only does Team G train at least five days a week — usually more than once a day — and for the most part, all year long, the event was canceled and rescheduled three times over the course of the past six months.
In fact, the event this spring was, technically, the 2020 National Championships, even though it was held in spring of 2021. Despite the setbacks and cancelations that were the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Team G was finally able to show the national boxing community what they are made of.
Competing for Team G at this year’s national event were Monica (17), Lizbeth (17) and Aden (12). The three are siblings; and Monica and Lizbeth are two of three Garcia triplets. The third, Jackaline, who also competes in boxing, is taking a short break from the sport.
The Garcia triplets have been boxing for the past 10 years. Even after the many years in the sport and the numerous awards and accolades the family has accrued, this year’s national championships were just as special as previous ones.
For Aden, who is a few years younger than his sisters, this year’s nationals was a chance to compete in a loaded bracket and make a mark for himself. He drew a tough seed in the first round and had to face the No. 2 ranked boxer at the weight right away.
It was a hard-fought bout and Aden came up just short but finished the tournament with a strong fifth place finish. Cesar, overall, was quite pleased with his son’s performance.
“Aden had a full bracket,” he said. “That’s 10 kids and he boxed the No. 2 seed first round. It was a good fight. It was close and was a good experience. He lacked a little speed, but we can work on that. He ended up taking fifth out of everyone in the bracket.”
Monica and Lizbeth both finished near the top of their brackets. Monica, who fought at 106 pounds, finished in second place behind a familiar competitor: Lexus Ramirez (California). She lost the final bout, but won her first bout against Nevaeh Martinez (Texas) to finish with the silver medal from the weekend.
“I had fought her at the Junior Olympics,” she said. “I knew she had good angles. I was a little overwhelmed, I felt like I was fighting myself in a way. She reminded me of myself fighting. It was hard to read her.”
Lizbeth, after competing at Nationals a number of times over the years, won her bracket and brought the national championship home to Rawlins. She fought at 101 pounds and won both her bouts by unanimous decision. That means she didn’t lose a single round throughout the entire tournament. The title, for Lizbeth and for Cesar felt like a missing piece of a puzzle.
Jackaline has won three national titles, Monica won one in 2019 and Lizbeth finally got one of her own this year. She had a hard time explaining what the title meant to her, but the smile on her face said a lot.
There’s always different girls showing up to Nationals,” she said.
“So, it’s harder to know what to prepare for. “But I always placed in years past — second, third, fourth,” she said. “When I finally won it was such a relief because I finally won. I was happy but I was calm, like I expected to win this year.”
It was certainly a hard-fought victory for Lizbeth. She defeated Angela Mazzola (Massachusetts) in the first bout and Hannah McGuinness (Tennessee) in the championship.
PREPARATION
Even though she seemingly dominated her opponents, it was the days, weeks and months ahead of Nationals where the toughest battle was fought: the battle to make weight.
Fighting at 101 pounds meant Lizbeth had to be very conscious of her diet. She had to fuel her tough workouts but did have to manage a challenging weight cut. Typically, she weighs somewhere between 106-110 pounds. Her lean figure does make losing weight in a healthy way quite challenging.
The discipline it took to manage her weight paid off. Her father noted she smiled for the entire 18-hour drive back home to Rawlins and wears her national title belt with pride.
Following the national championships, Team G took a couple weeks off but are back in the training room, which happens to be the garage of their house that Cesar renovated about six years ago into a home gym.
They have an event in Casper on May 1 and Lizbeth and Monica will each fight in bouts that are the co-main events. From there, they will head to Texas for another large competition.
OPPORTUNITIES, OBSTACLES AND CHALLENGES
Competing in boxing in the state of Wyoming, especially for the triplets, is challenging. There are few opportunities for girls to compete and that requires Cesar and Team G to travel long distances. However, he and his children have a clear love for the sport and are committed to overcoming the challenges. They’ve traveled all over the country to box and will continue to do so for as long as they can.
As the triplets approach their high school graduation in May, they do hope to continue boxing. Combat sports for women are becoming increasingly popular and opportunities to continue growing with the sport are available. Time will tell where each of the triplets end up with sport. In the meantime, though, if you’re looking for anyone on Team G, rest assured, they’re probably in the garage gym, getting ready for the next even on their schedule.