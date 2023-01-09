Cardinals 49ers Football

A video board at Levi's Stadium shows a message for Damar Hamlin during an NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Associated Press

An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin.

When Hamlin left the stadium in Cincinnati in an ambulance Monday night fighting for his life, football didn't matter. A pivotal game between the Bills and Bengals suddenly was irrelevant.

