An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin.
When Hamlin left the stadium in Cincinnati in an ambulance Monday night fighting for his life, football didn't matter. A pivotal game between the Bills and Bengals suddenly was irrelevant.
The primary concern for players, coaches, the league and fans around the world became Hamlin's health. The 24-year-old Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and needed to be resuscitated on the field in a scary scene witnessed by millions watching "Monday Night Football."
For a couple of days, it was unknown when the NFL would resume playing. The league announced Wednesday that Week 18 was still on schedule, and Hamlin made remarkable progress in his recovery by Thursday. He spoke to teammates for the first time Friday, telling them: "Love you boys."
Inspired by his motivational words, the NFL community returned to work filled with hope instead of heavy hearts.
The league honored Hamlin in various ways this weekend, dedicating all the games to him and recognizing the first responders and doctors who saved his life.
Then, players gave Hamlin the ultimate tribute with their performance.
Nyheim Hines returned the game's opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in front of a charged-up crowd at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
"We've had so many prayers and so much support and to be able to start the game like that, it was amazing," Hines said. "All that was for him. I felt like he was out there with us. ... This is bigger than me. It's bigger than the 10 guys blocking for me."
Hines did it again in the third quarter, taking a kickoff 101 yards for a go-ahead score in a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots that locked up the AFC's No. 2 seed for the Bills (13-3).
The Bills hadn't returned a kickoff for a TD since Oct. 20, 2019, a span of nearly three years and three months. No. 3 just happens to be Hamlin's number and it was on display everywhere from Buffalo to Green Bay on outlines on the 30-yard line to T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets worn by players and coaches across the league.
Josh Allen choked up talking about it.
"It was just spiritual," Allen said. "I was going around to my teammates saying, 'God's real.' You can't draw that one up or write that one up any better. ... Pretty cool."
This weekend was all about Hamlin.
Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
Hamlin said he returned to Buffalo on Monday "with a lot of love on my heart" to continue his recovery in a hospital there, a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning and flown to western New York. He was listed in stable condition at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.
"I can confirm that he is doing well. And this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery," said Dr. William Knight, one of his doctors in Cincinnati.
Doctors said Hamlin has been walking since having a breathing tube removed on Friday, eating regular food and undergoing therapy. They said he was on a normal or even accelerated trajectory in his recovery from cardiac arrest, which is considered a life-threatening event, and that normal recovery can be measured from weeks to months.
"We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery," Dr. Timothy Pritts said.
Hamlin's return comes a day after he cheered on the Bills from his hospital bed during their regular season-ending 35-23 win over the New England Patriots. The game proved to be a cathartic outpouring of support for the Bills and Hamlin.
"Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin said in a tweet. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling."
Hamlin was so excited watching Hines return the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown that "he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set every alarm off in the ICU in the process," Pritts said with a laugh. "But he was fine. It was just appropriate reaction to very exciting play."
Pritts said it was still premature to comment on the potential cause of Hamlin's cardiac arrest and that more testing would be done.
"The goal of the transfer .... is to get him closer to home for further evaluation, recovery and eventually discharge and rehabilitation," Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute said in a news release.
The Bills wore No. 3 Hamlin patches on their jerseys Sunday and honored their teammate by raising three fingers in the closing minutes, while tight end Dawson Knox celebrated his touchdown by forming his hands into the shape of a heart. Fans joined in, with many holding up red heart and No. 3 signs.
"The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more," Hamlin tweeted Monday.
Bills coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane briefly saw Hamlin after he landed in Buffalo.
"We're happy to have him back." McDermott told reporters on a conference call. "He's a little bit tired, but it was good to get to see him in person for the first time in a while."
The 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh area has made significant progress in his recovery since spending his first two days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under sedation and breathing through a ventilator.
Pritts said doctors were able to upgrade his condition from critical on Monday, clearing the way for the flight home.
"We want to ensure that each organ system is stable to improving and that he needs a minimal amount of assistance such that he does not need intensive nursing," Pritts said. "We have some awesome rock star nurses who've been with him from the beginning, but he no longer needs that level of nursing care and no longer needs intensive respiratory therapy from our respiratory care practitioners and is able to then move to a setting where he would have less intensive care."
A doctor accompanied Hamlin to the airport.
Doctors declined to speculate about whether Hamlin would be able to attend a game in person. By beating New England, the Bills (13-3) clinched home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs. Buffalo is preparing to host division rival Miami in a wild-card playoff matchup on Sunday.
"Right now it's just a young man recovering from a very serious illness, and we think that he will recover well from this," Pritts said. "He has a great positive attitude."
News of Hamlin's discharge from the hospital in Cincinnati was greeted with enthusiasm.
"That's unbelievable," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.
"I mean, just think about it — that was one week, not even a week ago. There's no one in this room that would have expected he'd be in Buffalo," he added. "God is great. He works miracles. This is certainly a miracle, there's no question. ... And just an amazing moment for Damar."