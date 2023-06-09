Reading aloud, 1st graders at Jessup Elementary learn the Little Miss Muffet nursery rhyme. Rather than feel the all too familiar nerves of being compared to their peers, they can rely on the comfort of learning from their mistakes through the convenience of their ipad.

This is the classroom environment that 1st grade teachers Heather Morrison and Dina Dobler try to foster at Jessup Elementary School.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

