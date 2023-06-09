Reading aloud, 1st graders at Jessup Elementary learn the Little Miss Muffet nursery rhyme. Rather than feel the all too familiar nerves of being compared to their peers, they can rely on the comfort of learning from their mistakes through the convenience of their ipad.
This is the classroom environment that 1st grade teachers Heather Morrison and Dina Dobler try to foster at Jessup Elementary School.
Both Apple Certified, Morrison and Dobler are two of many at Jessup who use Apple technology to elevate their lesson plans, a pursuit which has landed Jessup a nomination by an Apple executive Casey Veatch to pursue becoming an Apple Distinguished School.
“Jessup has always been kind of a leader with technology,” Jessup principal Barbara Leiseth said.
Though the implementation of one iPad per child happened during the initial stages of the pandemic, using federal funds, the integration of technology didn’t stop once restrictions were lifted.
“We have a phenomenal PTO that invested a lot of money, so we already had some one to one classrooms,” Leiseth said. “We have pockets of excellence, who are already really integrating technology, not for the sake of integrating technology, but purposefully using it to build skills.”
The Parent Teacher Organization aims to get the kids the best resources they can, said both PTO Secretary Rick Veit and Vice President Jackie Van Cleave in separate interviews.
“We're trying to get them the best equipment so that they can keep up with, and even move ahead of, the curve,” Veit said. “With good equipment, technology, good administration and teachers … I feel like we're preparing them for the future.”
The ADS program is by invitation only, and requires schools to demonstrate innovative technology integration, successful outcomes and ongoing professional development. All staff at Jessup are Apple Certified and can assist students with iPads, this includes teachers, the school nurse and custodial staff.
Though the school has yet to receive the title of ADS, they are no strangers to using technology in their classrooms. The purpose of these certifications is to give teaching staff support in integrating technology.
With assistance, teachers adjusted already existing lesson plans rather than build plans for technology. It can be intimidating to work with new technology in front of a classroom full of kids, and a lack of support can discourage teachers.
“It can be scary,” Jessup 5th grade teacher Shayna Flanagan said. “What if I've got this classroom of kids, and we've got this great lesson plan, and it doesn't work? Our time with our kids is so important, and we have so many standards to get through all of those things that we don't want to lose time.”
The impact of this technology can be seen through increased accessibility for students in the special education program or students who don’t have computer access at home.
“We have a student this year that hasn't been able to communicate his needs to us,” Special education teacher Michelle Alexander said. “Using his communication device with his iPad, he's been able to communicate things to us that he was not able to before.”
Funding for Apple products has not exclusively come from the district, The PTO has helped get the school Apple pens and other products.
Though some parents worry about the amount of time students are spending online, Jessups staff has worked to have technology enhance the lessons rather than replace teacher instruction.
“I worry about our kids being on technology a whole lot,” Van Cleave said. “So I'm trusting that the teachers know a good balance.”
Basic skills, such as developing legible handwriting, are still a focus of the curriculum Morrison said, they’ve just enhanced lessons with technology.
“We really talk about 21st century learning,” Flanagan said. “And if kids don't have those technology skills, they're going to be left behind. I have found my parents are really excited to see what their kids are doing with technology.”
Other parents are more excited than concerned at the prospect of technology in the classroom.
“Believe it or not, not everyone has computers at home,” Veit said. “So (now) they can access the internet.”
Should Jessup become an ADS they will gain connections to other ADS’s which will increase the kids connections to other learners world wide and help staff achieve higher levels of professional development.
“It connects us with other schools,” Leiseth said. “We’d have access to professional development that we wouldn't have access to otherwise.”
There is no formal application, and after nomination schools have to release their application materials online to be reviewed rather than sending them into Apple.
Whether or not the distinction is awarded to Jessup, faculty and staff at the school strive to be brave in their teaching and are thinking of how to integrate technology into education in a meaningful way, Flanagan said.
“We always try to strive for the best,” Morrison said. “We've always done that at Jessup. And so this is just one more tool in our toolbox.”