Athletics Worlds The Next Bolt

In this July 19, 2022, file photo, Erriyon Knighton, of the United States, wins a heat during the men's 200-meter semifinal run at the World Athletics Championships.

 Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary — From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast.

He's combining his two passions to provide extra fuel: Should Knighton achieve Olympic glory, he's treating himself to a black McLaren supercar. One thing he can't speed away from are the inevitable comparisons to retired Jamaican sensation Usain Bolt, which Knighton only welcomes as he gears up for the world championships.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus