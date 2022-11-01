Telehealth providers say that services throughout Wyoming will be enhanced through the state’s share of $42.5 billion in funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. BEAD funding comes from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and is designed to provide everyone in the nation internet access.

Wyoming expects to receive $100 million for BEAD. The state, through the Wyoming Business Council, has already a request for proposals for consultants.


