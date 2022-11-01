Telehealth providers say that services throughout Wyoming will be enhanced through the state’s share of $42.5 billion in funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. BEAD funding comes from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and is designed to provide everyone in the nation internet access.
Wyoming expects to receive $100 million for BEAD. The state, through the Wyoming Business Council, has already a request for proposals for consultants.
“We entertained oral presentations from four companies following the Sept. 19 deadline,” said Elaina Zempel, state broadband manager, in a recent email to Wyoming Business Report. “We will continue to move through the process until a final decision is made. However, at this point, Wyoming does not have access to the requested planning funds through the BEAD Program; consequently we cannot enter into a contract until the funds are available.”
Zempel said the RFP didn’t specifically address telehealth, but that it is part of the overall effort to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs in the Wyoming. The Federal Communications Commission says a good broadband speed is at or above 25 Mbp., and will support most online activity.
With BEAD, combined with other federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Wyoming has about $200 million to commit to broadband enhancement.
Broadband is important to the more than 2,500 healthcare providers and educators who use the Wyoming Telehealth Network (WyTN), said Canyon Hardesty, network director for the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities. WIND is part of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Wyoming.
Hardesty said WyTN helps hospitals, providers and specialists to increase access to care and improve the health of residents. WyTN provides information to patients and providers; secure Zoom access; provide education, such as monthly webinars; and assists with technology and telehealth best practices.
Telehealth uses electronic information and telecommunications technologies -- such as smartphones, computer tablets and monitors -- to provide medical appointments, health education and health management. Telehealth securely connects patients and their providers when an in-person visit is not necessary or possible. Virtual visits include real-time, live interactions with a provider, secure chats, remote monitoring for chronic disease management and other technologies as needed.
Pandemic
The WyTN began seven years ago, and Hardesty said the ongoing pandemic accelerated the necessity of telehealth seemingly overnight.
She said that expanding broadband to communities here is an important need to meet to make telehealth accessible and viable statewide. It’s not just about healthcare.
“It’s about access in small communities,” Hardesty said. “Telehealth is just one piece. It’s also about access for businesses and economic growth. There's a value to giving everyone in our state access to the world.”
Increasing the number of providers available through telehealth in a variety of fields, including mental health, is seen by the growing directory of providers listed on the WyTN website. It now numbers 700-plus
“We're making sure that people know that if they are looking at the spectrum of healthcare services, and they search for pediatrics or podiatry or dermatology or diabetes education, they can search the directory and find a provider in the state who has the willingness to provide telehealth services,” Hardesty said.
Technology
Hardesty said it’s important not to forget residents who may struggle with using technology: “We can’t educate them on how to use technology if they don’t have broadband access."
The nurse practitioner behind Gannett Health, a new direct primary care medical practice serving Sheridan County and the state via telehealth, also is concerned about making sure patients learn about how to use technology.
Louisa Crosby said expanding broadband across Wyoming would help Gannett Health's accessibility to potential client.
“We know there are people that don't even have access to internet, let alone broadband,” Crosby said. “Who are these individuals, who wants access, who needs access? How are they medically underserved? How can we improve that?”
Once connected to broadband, Crosby said that providers need to make sure patients know how to use Zoom or other personal medical devices connected to the internet.
“You may need to find out if they have a niece, a nephew, a daughter or friend who can help them with logging into a telehealth appointment,” she said. “That’s multiple steps and considerations.”
Her efforts landed Crosby and Gannett Health among the finalists for the Sheridan IMPACT 307 startup challenge. Crosby made her startup funding pitch before judges on Nov. 1.
Broadband
For now, Crosby has found that Starlink, a satellite internet provider owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is the best choice for Gannett Health to serve clients in nearby areas without broadband. As the practice gains clients, expanding broadband access takes on more importance.
Expanding broadband access will allow for greater cooperation among healthcare providers, which will benefit patients, said Kevin Smith, telehealth manager at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Smith has experienced the challenges facing telehealth from the clinic level to cross-state hospital partnerships. He has assisted WyTN and is retiring this November.
When he worked in state government in 2006, Smith recalled now how ungainly teleconferencing systems were.
“It was a major challenge to be able to do any kind of videoconferencing, because the technology was new and it required desktop systems that were huge and expensive,” Smith said.
Things have changed since Smith joined CRMC in 2013.
“I've been there just about ten years now, so I've watched the evolution of telehealth technology over that that period,” Smith said. “Like all technology, it's going at light speed from where it was in terms of having to have dedicated lines and having to have specialized equipment.”
Smith said CRMC has telehealth tech that ranges from tablets used by healthcare workers in patient homes to directly send data to the center, to complex multi-purpose carts. These can do complex child remote diagnostics for specialists in Denver.
Through an arrangement with a children's hospital in the Denver area, Smith said CRMC has a high-definition cart augment its pediatric hospital services.
“Not only has it meant that more babies can stay in Cheyenne, more moms can stay in Cheyenne without having to go down to Colorado as much,” he said.
That kind of opportunity for care is what Smith hopes will happen for all of Wyoming through enhancing broadband access.
Visionary Broadband CEO Brian Worthen said the BEAD program is the latest funding opportunity over the past few years aimed at closing the digital divide in Wyoming. Worthen has been a member of the Wyoming Broadband Advisory Council, which started in 2018 to oversee $10 million in broadband enhancement authorized by the Legislature.
Broadband is becoming more important to living the Wyoming lifestyle, and telehealth is part of that, the CEO added.
“We love our independence in Wyoming and we love being remote and being self-sufficient,” Worthen said. “We're starting to see the benefit of connectivity that allows us to be remote, so self-sufficient.”
Worthen points to the pandemic as turning point in people’s attitude toward telehealth. His own experience showed him how much had changed in telehealth.
“I had a sinus infection during COVID and contacted the Stitches Acute Care Center in Cheyenne,” Worthen recalled. “I was able to get one of their reps in Laramie since they could share phone and video systems. I got whoever was available. I was travelling, and they were able to call in a prescription to the Walgreens nearest me.”