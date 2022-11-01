Telehealth

Photo via Flickr

Whether telehealth is used by patients who are too sick to leave home or those who need a routine check during a storm yet live miles from the closest clinic, telehealth can provide a pathway to care with an internet connection.

“Currently, remote patient monitoring is growing in use. This is a technology to enable monitoring of patients outside of conventional clinical settings, such as in the home or in a remote area, which may increase access to healthcare,” explained Andrea Shipley, senior project coordinator for the Wyoming Telehealth Network (WyTN) at the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus