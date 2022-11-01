Whether telehealth is used by patients who are too sick to leave home or those who need a routine check during a storm yet live miles from the closest clinic, telehealth can provide a pathway to care with an internet connection.
“Currently, remote patient monitoring is growing in use. This is a technology to enable monitoring of patients outside of conventional clinical settings, such as in the home or in a remote area, which may increase access to healthcare,” explained Andrea Shipley, senior project coordinator for the Wyoming Telehealth Network (WyTN) at the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities.
“People with all sorts of conditions including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, sleep apnea and more can put themselves in the driver’s seat by monitoring their conditions in real time, and that data is stored and forwarded to the provider in real time as well,” Shipley said. “This can prevent health crises and empower patients to take control of their health outcomes when they see a problem occurring.”
Dr. James Bush is the Wyoming Department of Health Medicaid director and also is on the Wyoming Telehealth Consortium Executive Committee. He said that telehealth is held to the same standard of care as in-person healt. For those insured by Medicaid, coverage opened over a decade ago, but the uptake on telehealth was not huge until this pandemic.
“Just with Medicaid ... we only had about 400 providers doing about $400,000 in telehealth (before the pandemic). The vast majority of that was mental health,” Bush said. “Along comes 2020, and because we had already set up this network, we were able to easily expand.”
There are now about 4,500 providers providing care via telehealth, and Medicaid telehealth costs went from $400,000 to $8.7 million. That, he said, was not an overall increase in Medicaid costs; rather, it is a shift in the type of covered expenses: “This was telehealth instead of in-person costs. It was a shift.”
Generally speaking, and thanks to special rules passed during the pandemic, Shipley explained that most insurance coverage has expanded for reimbursement of telehealth. The Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) has will extend the pandemic rules through the end of 2023, and the U.S. secretary of health has extended the public health emergency with no expiration date.
Future
The future of telehealth payment after the end of the public health emergency is unknown.
“It is likely that payers will be pressured to continue covering telehealth visits at the same rate as in-person visits because it is proving to be effective, efficient and reduces barriers to care in some instances,” Shipley said. “Telehealth is here to stay. One way to safeguard telehealth payer parity is through state legislation, something elected officials have been discussing for some time.”
For the patient, there are hundreds of platforms, which can be overwhelming, Shipley said. Those include apps like AthenaOne, Doxy Me and Teladoc.
“It can simply start with one patient with a device, camera, microphone and on WyTN’s HIPAA-secured Zoom platform,” Shipley said.
Dr. Lisa Finkelstein, medical director and telehealth provider based at St. John's Health in Jackson, said the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated telehealth development by perhaps a decade. She acknowledged many people are still confused about what telehealth is. Telehealth appointments are now more frequently covered by private insurance than a few years ago.
Imagine a middle-aged patient who is insured, Finkelstein said, and doesn't know how to access his covered telehealth services. He may be able to use a direct to consumer digital or telehealth product like an app, she said.
“He could get a doctor through a contractor company, let’s say Teladoc, and they need to be licensed in Wyoming. Teladoc (would have) a panel of physicians who are licensed in Wyoming. So he goes on the app, and finds a doctor, and in five minutes he gets an answer, whether that is, you need a prescription, or this is a virus, whatever the answer is,” Finkelstein said.
Or, say that same patient wants to utilize telehealth through his own primary care doctor.
“He would call that office and say he wants to use telehealth, asking if they offer it. Nine times out of 10 now, most physicians in Wyoming know what telehealth is because of the pandemic, and are utilizing Zoom or another platform,” Finkelstein said.
WyTN meanwhile has transitioned some larger facilities to telehealth platforms that are supported by their own internal electronic health records.
“ Part of increasing access is creating a sustainable way to deliver telehealth, which can mean ensuring the best telehealth platform is being used to provide not only access to the patient but continuity of care for all,” Shipley said.
Complexities
Users in Wyoming are receiving a broad swath of services, ranging from mental health and primary care to nursing.
Mental health has the largest footprint in telehealth in Wyoming, and more than 35% of those engaged in WyTN are counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists. Telemental health’s growth nationwide has been exponential, Shipley said.
Nicki Perisho is program director for the Northwest Telehealth Resource Center, which supports telemedicine in Alaska, Washingtonstate, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming and Montana. She said that her organization provides education, training and answers questions around telehealth in some of the most rural, and geographically challenging, states.
“The geography is complex and dangerous. You have mountain passes that in the winter become icy and hard to navigate, increased tourist traffic in the summer, wildlife,” Perisho said.
Combine that with stigma around certain health issues, and Western states are a perfect place for telehealth expansion.
“There is a financial component of travel, yes, and then, if you’re looking at telemental behavioral health, that can decrease stigma for individuals who are maybe in a rural town, for people who go to their local therapist, when everybody knows,” Perisho said. “Or if someone goes to an HIV clinic, everybody knows.”
She said convenience is a benefit.
“For me as a parent and a nurse ... when your kids are ill, you’re concerned, and regardless if you’re (trained) or not when it is your child, you may not think as clearly. To have that initial triage or initial call with a healthcare provider to say what is happening, to say, ‘Do I need to schedule an appointment? Do I need to come in?’ is a relief,” Perisho said.
According to Bush, one of the biggest barriers in parts of Wyoming has been lack of broadband.
“Wyoming does have a broadband commission, and several people who are involved in telehealth are on that as well,” Bush said. “But that was a real challenge for us for many years,” he continued. “People put broadband with education and business, and it wasn’t until the public health emergency that we finally got representatives on that board from telehealth. That is a big part, too.”