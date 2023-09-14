Oher The Blind Side

Former NFL football player Michael Oher, whose story became the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated movie "The Blind Side," signs books at an event for his new memoir on Aug. 21, 2023, at a store in Baltimore.

Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him.

