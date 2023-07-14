NCAA Tennessee Infractions Football

Former Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern Conference Media Days on July 18, 2018, in Atlanta. 

 Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former football coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban.

The sprawling report over 80 pages long said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families — benefits that totaled approximately $60,000.

