ldb-20230819-spts/top tease:
Sports Budget: Friday, August18
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Carson York feature(Taylor)
Photo/Mug/ UWyo logo brown
— SECOND (right top):LHS maroon vs white scrimmage (Edmonds)
Photos/ Plainsmen logo
— THIRD (bottom): JevonDavis feature (Taylor)
Photo/ Mug/ UWyo logo Yellow
— jumps to B3
PAGE B2: B&W
— MAIN: Meet the NFL players who now wear 0 (AP)
Photo/ NFL logo
— SECOND (bottom): USA tops Greee 108-86, moves to 4-0 (AP)
Photo/ USA basketball logo
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, 1/4 page)
PAGE B3: Color
— jumps from B1
PAGE B4: Color
— MAIN: England looks to bring Women’s World Cup trophy bak (AP)
Photo
— SECOND (bottom): Mcllroy, Harman share BMW championship lead (AP)
