The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), The Broadway Theater and the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism are thrilled to be hosting the “Rock Springs Encore” of the 2022 Wyoming International Film Festival. Screenings of the 28 Wyoming-made independent films will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 12 – 8 p.m. Tickets are now available at $10 for regular admission and $5 for seniors and students. Refreshments will be in the lobby on Nov. 18, at 6 p.m., and again at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.
The Wyoming International Film Festival plays host to films from all over the world; from comedy to drama, to horror and children’s films, documentaries, romance, thrillers and so many more. There’s something for everyone at the Wyoming International Film Festival.
The list of film types and schedule are as follows:
- Nov. 18, 7 – 8:30 p.m. (Wyoming documentaries)
- Nov. 19:
- 12 – 1:30 p.m. (international short films)
- 2 – 3 p.m. (Wyoming 48-hour film festival)
- 3:45 – 5:30 p.m. (U.S.A short films)
- 6:30 – 8 p.m. (award-winning feature film)
For more information on the “Rock Springs Encore” film schedule and to reserve tickets, visit www.BroadwayRS.com.
For more information on the Wyoming International Film Festival, visit www.WyoIFF.com
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – promotions, business development and arts & culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.