“We would like to thank our district staff. We’d also like to thank the city of Rock Springs,” she said. “Also, we would like to thank the planning and zoning commission and our recreation board.”
McGovern added there will be an indoor playground that will also be a part of the building.
“It should be here in just a couple of days,” she explained. “It will take a little bit to get it set up. The kids will have indoor recess even in that Wyoming wind.”
She went on to say, “Out in the back, there will be a new playground. That is in addition to the playground that is already there.”
Carrie Ellison is the principal at Overland Elementary Childhood Education Center.
“This has been a really collaborative work in progress here,” Ellison said. “Everyone has a had a part in making this happen.”
The process of letting the community know about this project dates back to February of 2023.
Kelly McGovern, superintendent for Sweetwater County School District No. 1, presented a proposal for a district pre-school and daycare program during the district’s regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
“Not many districts have implemented this so far,” said McGovern. “Timing is everything as we move forward. It’s a good time to take the district to the next level and address the district’s needs.”
McGovern pointed out, “These ideas are not ways to hurt providers who are currently in our community.”
She added, “It is not to hurt small pre-schools that are in business and it is not to hurt daycare providers. What we are doing is simply addressing a need that we know our community has, in spite of some of things that are currently in place.”
During that meeting, McGovern also said that the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) grant would help bring this proposal to life.
McGovern’s presentation of the proposal included data as proof that there is a need for an early childhood education program in addition to Head Start, such as showing learning loss, which is one of the requirements for the grant.
In the data, it shows 70% of kindergarten students were reading at grade level during the 2018-2019 school year. By the time the students were in the third grade during the 2021-2022 school year, 55% of those students were reading at grade level. McGovern mentioned that it is the goal to have 85% of students to be able to read at grade level.
The WYTOPP scores in the areas of reading fell with students, 3rd through the 5th grade, since the 2018-2019 school year. For instance, third graders during the 2018-2019 school year were at 58.45%. By the time they were fifth graders during the 2021-2022 school year, that score fell down to 47.63%. These scores are used to measure the standards that the state of Wyoming has determined that students need to know and be able to do.
McGovern pointed out that the district wants the proposal to also be a “retention and recruitment strategy for us to support our employees, to fill open positions, and be able to give back to our community,”
Based on the district’s data, the district has been unable to fill several positions.
“It’s been very difficult when you try to run an organization and you have so many open positions and then try to meet all the needs that our kids deserve on a daily basis,” she said.
