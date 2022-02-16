Love, Mexican American heritage and the pressures of commercialism were center stage during weekend performance of “Bless Me, Coatlicue” at the University of Wyoming.
The dramatic reading followed the life of Rudolfo Anaya, a prominent novelist, playwright and poet who gained wide popularity after publishing his first novel, “Bless Me, Ultima.” The book turned the author into a Chicano literature icon.
“He wasn’t just a fun read, he was a visionary,” said Robert Con Davis-Undiano, also a playwright and close friend of Anaya.
In addition to the landscape and culture of New Mexico, Anaya drew inspiration for his stories from the Aztec goddess Coatlicue. In Davis’ reading, the goddess is represented by three personas: life, new life and death. They come together to create a sense of vitality that Anaya called “The Coatlicue Effect.”
The production is centered around honoring the life and message of the author after his death in 2020. In doing so, Davis is creating his own sort of “Coatlicue Effect.”
“The country just has such a short attention span,” Davis said. “It is going to forget so quickly what Rudy was about, what he meant.”
Throughout the reading, the audience sees Anaya grapple with questions about how best to honor his heritage on the national stage without becoming a “sellout” in a market dominated by whiteness.
“A lot of (Anaya’s) stories, and even this play, touch upon the most humanistic perspectives of an individual who had a lot of challenges at a very young age and how he had to overcome racial barriers,” said Cecilia Aragón, a UW professor and director of the reading.
On top of a deep love for his people and humanity in general, the reading portrays Anaya’s struggle working with partially functioning hands and other physical disabilities he faced as the result of a diving accident.
“He typed all those millions of words with one hand,” Davis said. “He had this contraption that was a pulley system. He would attach it to the ceiling and he could suspend his hand over the keyboard so that past the point that his hand was aching, he could continue typing.”
The production also explores the love and conflicts Anaya shared with his wife, Patricia, who had a major influence on his work.
Davis isn’t the only member of the production who knew Anaya. For Aragón, he was a great writer, but he also was “Tío Rudy” — her uncle.
Aragón started producing Anaya’s plays in the 1990s at La Casa Teatro, a theater company she founded in Albuquerque as part of her thesis project for the University of New Mexico.
“We had a great working professional relationship between director and playwright,” Aragón said of her collaborations with Anaya. “It was a very profitable endeavor at the time, and this was way before entrepreneurship in the arts even happened.”
The author even impacted cast members who didn’t have the privilege of knowing him personally.
“As a Mexican American writer from Wyoming, ‘Bless me, Ultima’ was one of the first moments in my journey to discover literature that really felt like something I could see myself in,” said Jaime Cruz, a UW alum who portrayed Anaya in the reading. “I felt like I could become a writer after reading his work. It feels like after this opportunity, it’s come full circle for me.”
Setting the stage
The reading was put on through WyOpen Stages, a new UW initiative to bring diverse perspectives to local theater and dance productions.
“It’s committed to increasing racial, gender and ethic diversity across our mission in the theater and dance department … and engaging in issues of equity, diversity and inclusion … to dismantle this dominant white culture, and have dialogue about discriminatory practices,” Aragón said.
The idea came about when students in the theater department started talking about increasing diversity in the department’s season and recruitment.
The conversations started in 2020, when COVID-19 and political and racial tensions forced people around the world to reevaluate norms that often sideline perspectives from people of color.
The initiative kicked off with a performance of “Las Pajaritas” last fall, and the department is looking forward to continuing conversations with other members of the theater community.
“We were unable to ignore the failures of diversity, equity and inclusion in our own institution, in our community and statewide,” Aragón said. “We really wanted to address these disparities. We wanted to address that by telling stories.”