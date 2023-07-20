Ivy Secrest
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE– Cheyenne Frontier Days’ nickname, “Daddy of ‘em All,” has deeper ties to western heritage and rodeo culture than one might expect.
The phrase, coined 104 years ago, reflects CFD’s role in inspiring larger heritage-based rodeos all over North America, said Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum associate director/curator Mike Kassel.
When Cheyenne was established in 1867, the railroad town couldn’t provide enough food to sustain the 10,000 workers that were now living here. In order to solve this issue, Colorado cattle rancher John W. Iliff brought cattle up to Wyoming as a food source.
With cows came cowboys, and a booming economy was generated well before the state was even established. Millionaire ranchers crossed paths with military men from Fort D.A. Russell, and Indigenous people were subjected to war as settlers continued to develop the West.
Years later, in 1897, the western frontier was declared closed, and Cheyenne locals were looking for a way to preserve this history. CFD was the first time that a community decided to put together a celebration about their own heritage that included a rodeo.
“Cheyenne got an extremely good reputation for running an absolutely fantastic Western show,” Kassel said.
The first show of its kind, CFD introduced the rules of the rodeo, and by the beginning of the 20th century, Frontier Days was recognized as the world’s championship for the best cowboys on the planet, said Kassel.
“The first year was about 4,000 people that took time for a train ride up to Cheyenne just to see this wonderful little affair,” Kassel said. “They liked it so much, the next year, 20,000 people showed up, and it’s just been going bigger and bigger ever since then.”
Advertising CFD was no problem in the early days, but as comparable rodeos popped up in places like Pendleton, Oregon, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada, CFD needed a slogan.
In 1919, a man by the name of T. Joe Cahill would introduce the iconic slogan “Daddy of ‘em All” to the press. Cahill was a promoter and committeeman for CFD, as well as the Laramie County sheriff at the time, and while others had attempted slogans in the past, this is the one that stuck.
“It really was the ‘Daddy’ of all these other rodeos and all these other events that still continue,” Kassel said. “That name became very popular; it was very catchy.”
Shows inspired by CFD mimicked their style in their own hometowns, creating a network of rodeos that collaborate together to this day.
“All of these rodeos that Cheyenne Frontier Days sired, for lack of a better way of putting it, have always kind of cross-pollinated each other and have worked together to try and create the extravaganzas that they are today,” Kassel said.
CFD didn’t just inspire this style of rodeo, it generated the rules for how the sport is performed.
“The rules for the modern sport of rodeo originated here in Cheyenne,” Kassel said.
Because CFD was so prominent, other rodeos took inspiration directly from Frontier Days and the entertainment that accompanied it.
With the roots of CFD deeply imbedded in shows as far away as New York, attribution as the “Daddy of ‘em All” was only fitting.
Once the slogan hit the printing presses, it was up to the community to push it out to the broader world. The Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce set out to spread the word.
From CFD headquarters in the Plains Hotel, hundreds of pieces of letterhead and envelopes were published to be distributed and sold to the general public. They then encouraged private business owners and residents to take reams of advertisements and distribute them.
“(They) would write these letters on this letterhead and then send it out as advertising to friends, business associates …” Kassel said. “On the title, ‘The Daddy of ‘em All’ was always right there.”
The Chamber of Commerce went so far as to have people drive up and down the Lincoln Highway advertising the “Daddy of ‘em All.”
The name stuck, and word spread across the country due to all of their correspondence. The Chamber successfully executed a public campaign where people would actually pay to help Cheyenne Frontier Days advertise through the mail.
Though advertisements have changed, and CFD is no longer the only show of its kind, it still is the “Daddy of ‘em All.” Titles gained at this show hold a prestige unlike any other.
The city of Cheyenne has fostered a show whose reach is in every modern rodeo, even if the only standard they follow is the rules of calf roping.
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.