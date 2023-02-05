ROCK SPRINGS – Some individuals stripped down to their shorts and others dressed up as their favorite heroes before taking the frigid dive.
The Rock Springs Police Department and Life Skills of Wyoming hosted the fourth annual Jackalope Jump, “Be Bold and Get into the Cold,” on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Wataha Pond in Rock Springs.
The event’s purpose is to raise funds for Special Olympics athletes.
In April of 2022, Rock Springs resident Jeffrey King represented Sweetwater County and the state of Wyoming as an athlete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, competing with other bowlers.
According to King, he placed fifth in singles and sixth place in doubles.
“It was fun,” said King. “The best part of Special Olympics is I made new friends. I hope I can go to the next one.”
He added that he also had the opportunity to go to Disneyland.
“It was really hot there,” he recalled. “I had a blast, though.”
He pointed out that if the community hadn’t donated to Special Olympics, he would not have received new shoes and new uniforms for the games.
King has been a Special Olympics athlete since he was eight years old.
“Special Olympics makes me feel good and I’m very thankful for the supporters,” he expressed. “Without the supporters, we wouldn’t have Special Olympics. They help us get good coaches and we get the training we need.”
He added, “I got a chance to meet the new president of Special Olympics, too.”
Taryn Talley and Johnia Boyd, 2020 Rock Springs High School graduates, were getting prepared to jump into the icy water with Rock Springs resident Renee Muniz.
“I’ve seen how people love Special Olympics and I think it’s important to keep raising money for it,” said Talley. “It brings a lot of joy and I’m happy to support it.”
Boyd said, “Some people may think this is crazy, but it’s truly an awesome opportunity to raise money for Special Olympics.”
“I watched these two jump last year and I thought I should do it this year,” Muniz shared. “How bad can it be?”
The three laughed as they stood behind the other participants.
Rock Springs resident Nicole Cruz, owner of LEAP, (Learn, Empower, Advocate and Protect) a local non-profit organization that helps individuals with intellectual disabilities, was cheering for her team, dressed as Leap Frogs, as they descended into frozen waters.
Dressed as The Flash, Rock Springs resident Mike Farrell, bravely dipped into the pond.
“It was fantastic and invigorating!” Farrell exclaimed as he tried to shake the water off.
Even though Sweetwater County was finally out of the single digits on this clear afternoon, many participants didn’t hesitate to run to the hot showers. Farrell, however, did not seem too bothered since he hung around to watch the other participants.
According to Rock Springs resident Eric Urlacher, he was “wrangled into being in two teams.” He jumped on behalf of Stagecoach Elementary and Knights of Columbus.
“I was thinking, ‘I’ve lost some body heat,’ said Urlacher. “I was hoping the second jump doesn’t turn out to be a horrible idea.”
During round two, he jumped with Stagecoach Elementary School paraprofessional, Tracy Thorburn.
“She’s a really good sport about jumping into frozen ponds,” he chuckled. “I’m proud of our Stagecoach Elementary family jumping team.”
Urlacker said that 15 parents, students and staff raised $1,800 for Special Olympics of Wyoming.
He also mentioned, “The Knights of Columbus are stalwart supporters of Special Olympics as this is our fourth year in a row putting a jump team together.”
Kyle Beard is part of the Sweetwater County Water Rescue Recovery team. He believes the participants do it for the “thrill of it” and to “challenge themselves” by putting themselves “out there.”
“They step out of their comfort zones and that’s a brave thing to do,” said Beard.
Anyone can donate to Special Olympics anytime during the year by going to sowy.org.