NCAA Fairleigh Dickinson Florida Atlantic Basketball

The Florida Atlantic bench celebrates in the second half of a second-round game against Fairleigh Dickinson in the men’s NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Florida Atlantic defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 78-70.

 Associated Press

We know you’re upset. Underdogs have blown up every bracket in the country.

An upside of the upsets: perhaps the maddest March ever.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus