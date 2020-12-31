Sky Brown, 11, celebrates after maxing out her time on her first run during the women’s skateboard park qualifier round at the X Games in Minneapolison Aug, 2, 2019. It’s understandable if names such as skateboarder Sky Brown, Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol or French Open champion Iga Swiatek don’t ring an instant bell. Just wait, though. By the time 2021 ends, they could be making an even bigger name for themselves.