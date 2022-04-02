While growing up in Africa, Rawlins High School boys’ soccer head coach Laidry Nguimbi only knew one sport: soccer.
“I have been around soccer my entire life and that was the only sport I played when I was a kid,” Nguimbi said.
It is the sport every kid played growing up and many of his own games were played in the street, a common practice.
Nguimbi moved to the United States in 2006 and attended Penn State University. After graduating with a petroleum engineering degree, he got a job with BP and move to Rawlins. Nguimbi has lives in Rawlins since 2013 and is now a financial advisor.
The native of the Republic of Congo, Nguimbi wants to build the foundation for a program that will last for years to come.
“The main goal is to truly get better, truly build something that will get kids excited to join but also improve game by game,” he said. We want to “build a foundation this year and build a program to last a very long time.”
There are three main points to Nguimbi’s philosophy for the RHS program: defend as a unit, pass efficiently and finish on target. Those three aspects of the game are going to be the focus for this season and the bedrock of the program, he said.
Nguimbi has been assisting with the program since 2019 and is now learning what it means to be the head coach.
“After work I would just head to the field, so I was not aware of all the administrative stuff behind the scenes,” Nguimbi said of his new role. “Now I have to learn everything behind the scenes. That is what the first year is going to teach me.”
The Outlaws have consistent players throughout the field, Nguimbi said. The focus is on passing efficiently to the different levels of players and placing the ball in position to help the team maintain possession.
“It is up to me as a coach to bring the best out of them,” Nguimbi said.
Efficient passing is needed to the clear the ball out of the defensive side of the field and push the ball into scoring position. Once the ball is in position, Rawlins needs to capitalize on opportunities.
The Outlaws played in the Pinnacle Cup in Worland this past weekend. Rawlins went 2-2 in the tournament, beating Lyman 3-1 in the first game before falling to Torrington 3-0 in the second. Rawlins then lost to Douglas 7-0 but bounced back to beat Lyman for a second time, 3-0.
Nguimbi said he saw a lot of improvement over the weekend. The team was disappointed with the loss to Douglas, but the handled it with grace and was ready for the next game later that day.
The Outlaws looked efficient passing the ball when the game was slow and the opponent was not aggressive, the coach said. Once the game sped up and Rawlins faced an aggressive opponent, mistakes were made that led to the Outlaws’ defeat.
Before Rawlins faces Douglas again in their next game, the Outlaws will be drilling to handle a faster-paced game better and to make quick decisions while under pressure.
Rawlins will retake the pitch at 5 p.m. Friday at Douglas.