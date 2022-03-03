The nine seniors on the Rawlins High School basketball team ended their regular season careers on a high note Friday with a dominating 65-38 thumping of Torrington in their final home game.
In front of a home crowd for the last time in their careers, the Outlaw seniors showcased the stingy defense that drives the team’s success. Rawlins forced Torrington to turn the ball over 27 times, including 23 steals by the Outlaw defense.
“I thought we got exactly what we wanted from out kids,” said head coach Denver Allard. “We said we want to play tournament basketball tonight. With that type of intensity we will be a tough outfit.”
Multiple times Torrington lost control of the ball, and once it was loose on the floor there was an RHS player diving for the ball and passing it to a teammate.
“It hypes everyone up and gets everyone going,” said senior Ashton Barto on how hustling for loose balls inspires the team.
The effort usually led to quick scores for Rawlins.
“All game our players were on the floor and getting after it,” Allard said. “That is the only way they know how to play.”
The defensive effort allowed the Outlaws to jump out to a 7-0 lead to start the game. They also ended the quarter on a seven-point run to build a 20-5 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Barto said defensive intensity led to the offensive production.
The high level of play continued in the second quarter as the Outlaws built a 39-15 lead. The dominance continued in the third quarter with Rawlins outscoring Torrington 18-9.
“I thought we put three really good quarters together,” Allard said. “Obviously, it started with our defense into our transition.”
Rawlins had three players score in double figures. Barto had 18 points, followed by Lorenza Johannson with 13 points and Eli Kern with 11. All three shot better than 50% from the field.
As a team, Rawlins shot 53% from the field, making 28 shots with 20 of them coming off of an assist.
Erick Martinez led the team with seven assists followed by Barto with six. Martinez and Johannson led the team in rebounding with six boards each.
Rawlins finished the regular season with a 17-3 record, good enough for one of the top seeds in the reginal tournament. Rawlins will be the No. 1 seed from the south and face the bottom seed from the north at the 3A East Reginal Tournament in Burns.
OT for the seniors
The core of a team that has been playing with each other since third grade now has only one weekend of guaranteed basketball left.
“It came fast,” Barto said. “I did not imagine (the end of season) coming this fast, but it was a great way to end it and I would not want to end it with anyone else”
Barto said it has meant everything to play with this group of seniors. They have stood by each other through good and bad moments during their playing careers.
Kern said the team is like a family.
“How close we are feels like a bond no one else has,” he said.
Rawlins posted a great regular season record but none of that matters in postseason basketball. One loss can end the team’s season or prevent the Outlaws from reaching their goals.
“We are feeling good, we have a lot to prove,” Kern said. “We are excited to see where we are and to challenge ourselves. It’s post season basketball; how can you not get excited for that?”
Allard said the team is trying to turn back the clock and find the same drive the Outlaws showed during the summer.
“There was not a 4A team that we saw that we did not end up beating,” Allard said. “It ultimately came down to us wanting the game more than them. I know it is summer ball and all, but that is the mentality we want to get back to, wanting it more than our opponent.”
Allard said looking back at the losses from this season the team did not have the same mentality during those games. He believes that if Rawlins has the same mentality from summer and the Outlaws play their style of basketball, they are going to be a tough team to face in the postseason.
Rawlins will play its first game of the reginal tournament at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.