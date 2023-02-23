Most college basketball players with three points through 28 regular-season games wouldn't be looked at as a catalyst for their respective teams.
But most college basketball players aren't like Cort Roberson.
Roberson, a 6-foot, 157-pound guard from Arlington, Washington, is a redshirt freshman at the University of Wyoming. He's in his second season as a walk-on for the Cowboys, and has earned a lot of respect from his teammates and coaches over the past two years.
Roberson has played just five minutes this season, all coming during mop-up duty at the end of blowouts. But his contributions to the program extend much further than just the nightly box scores.
As a preferred walk-on, Roberson is often tasked with simulating the play of an opposing team's best player in practices leading up to games. This week, that player was Colorado State's leading scorer, Isaiah Stevens.
"They always say I have a really big role, and I hope I do,” Roberson said. “I try super hard to give everybody a good look on scout in practice. Today, I was playing as Isaiah Stevens. I try to mimic his game as good as possible and have good pace. In terms of the basketball aspect, I try to give them a good look for scout."
Roberson was in a class of high school athletes impacted the most by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In high school, I was getting looks from a lot of DII schools during my junior year,” Roberson said. “Then COVID happened, and a lot of conversations with those Division II schools dissipated just because I wasn’t playing and they didn’t need any more guys because of the whole COVID year. That played a pretty big part (in committing to UW)."
Roberson decided to walk on for the Cowboys out of high school. Roberson's dad, Harlan, played college basketball with UW coach Jeff Linder for two years at Western Colorado University.
"I really wanted to challenge myself to try and play at the Division I level," Roberson said. "Basically, my only options when it came down to my decision were a walk-on at Wyoming, a walk-on at Pepperdine or to play JUCO at a community college back home. I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to go challenge myself and go play for a good program and a good coach, and see if I can make it there."
In three games, Roberson has scored three points, all coming at the free-throw line. His most infamous stat so far this season was a block he recorded in an 85-62 win over Fresno State last month at the Arena-Auditorium.
“When I got in the game, I was just trying to get any type of stat possible,” Roberson said. “I got beat back door on the play because I was trying to get a steal because I was trying to get any stat. But I guess I got the block instead.”
Roberson's main contribution to the Cowboys is bringing energy both in practice and on the Cowboys' bench on game day. He has become a staple on the sideline over the past two years, often jumping out of his seat in celebration during a big run from his teammates on the floor.
“I think my energy really does influence the team," Roberson said. "A lot of the guys feed off of me. … I think my energy does leak out and rub off on other guys.”
Roberson's decision to walk on at UW has also instilled a newfound passion for coaching. The redshirt freshman's experience studying opposing teams and traveling across the country to cheer on his teammates has given Roberson the realization that coaching could be in his basketball future.
“I’m pretty hell-bent on becoming a coach," Roberson said. "I don’t know if I would have decided to go on this path if I didn’t come here. I just really like this lifestyle of the grind, and every game there’s always something different.
"If I went somewhere else, I don’t know if I would have had that same compulsion to go into that field.”
The Cowboys (8-19 overall, 3-12 Mountain West) have faced arguably the most adversity of any college team in the country this season. UW lost two of its best players, forward Graham Ike (right foot) and guard Noah Reynolds (concussions), for the rest of the season and had three players (Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman) leave the program midway through the year.
Down to just eight scholarship players and two preferred walk-ons the rest of the way, Roberson believes all the adversity he and his teammates have faced have helped the Cowboys grow stronger as the season churns along.
“I think it’s helped a lot, especially as of late,” Roberson said. “Obviously, we’ve had a couple different phases of adversity. Early on, we started with Graham getting hurt, and we didn’t really know where he was going to be moving forward. We had some chemistry issues early on, and we had some issues getting that fixed, but that kind of solved itself as the season went on.
"Obviously, we’ve had some different injuries, and then the California guys who are no longer part of the team. I think with the guys that are left, because we’ve been through all that, we’re closer than ever now. I think we’re in a good spot moving forward.”
An at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament disappeared months ago, but Roberson and his teammates see one clear path to punching UW's second consecutive spot in the Big Dance next month.
“Me and the rest of the team want to win the Mountain West tournament,” Roberson said. “We believe that, as we’re currently constructed, we are together enough, talented enough and tough enough to do so. We think we can go on a run, so that’s our goal this year."
On a personal level, Roberson wants to continue carving out a role for the Cowboys down the road. His hope one day is to not only contribute every day in practice, but also during games.
"I want to put myself in a position where I can potentially get a scholarship and potentially get minutes,” Roberson said. “As much as I enjoy my role as it is now, I want to be able to contribute in the game with play. Sometimes it gets hard to lose and not have had any role, really, with the outcome.”
Roberson's efforts in practice and his constant energy on the sidelines don't go unnoticed by Linder and his teammates. After Roberson scored two points and recorded a block against Fresno State, Linder had nothing but good things to say about the preferred walk-on that has kept his spirits up through all the obstacles this season.
"Those are the types of guys who are invaluable," Linder said after the win over Fresno State. "Sometimes people don't see it because he's sitting at the end of the bench, but he's invaluable in what we do. ... He wants to try and prove that, at some point, he can play here. You can't fault somebody like that. Those are the types of kids that you want in your program."
Junior Jeremiah Oden has seen Roberson blossom as a player since joining the Cowboys two years ago. To see a guy like Roberson be rewarded for his efforts with some playing time earlier this season was something Oden knew was a long time coming.
"It means a ton, because Cort is one of those dudes, he’s kind of like the heart of soul of our program just with what he comes in and does every day," Oden said last month. "It doesn’t necessarily show up to the public, but we know how big of an impact he has. So, for him to get into the game, hit a couple free throws, get a block, that’s as good as the win to me."
Roberson never watched Linder play with his dad in college, but he has heard stories. While he wouldn't say who was the better basketball player between Linder and his father, Roberson has heard stories about his current coach's abilities handling the basketball.
“I’ve never seen Linder play, but my dad said he had unbelievable handles," Roberson said. "My dad also said that most of the time that they were together, Linder was hurt. I think he tore his achilles in that time. They only played together for two years. But my dad said Linder was a really good player with tight handles and could really pass the ball.”
The Cowboys will travel to face Colorado State (12-16, 4-11) at 7 p.m. Friday in Fort Collins. UW won the first matchup 58-57 last month in Laramie.