In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, talks with chair umpire Jake Garner during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.

 Associated Press

New U.S. Open tournament referee Jake Garner recalls being a chair umpire and having a tough time figuring out in the moment whether a ball bounced twice before a player got it back over the net.

If that happens at Flushing Meadows this year, though, an official can check a replay: Video review will make its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins in New York on Aug. 28.

