Webb spiral galaxies

A large pink, speckled galaxy resembling a wheel with a small, inner oval, with dusty blue in between on the right is seen in this latest image from the James Webb Space Telescope. Two smaller spiral galaxies about the same size to the left are pictured against a black background. Photo courtesy of NASA

Those spectacular pictures of galaxies forming at a time very near the origin of the universe from the James Webb Space Telescope came at a pretty price: $9.7 billion, to be precise. It is fair to ask, “Is the Webb telescope project worth the price?”

The James Webb Space Telescope project began in 1996 with an expected launch in 2007 for a relatively low cost of $1 billion to $3.5 billion. But the project underwent a bewildering array of delays and unexpected scientific challenges. By the time the telescope was launched on Christmas Day 2021, the cost spiraled to nearly $10 billion. One journal referred to Webb as “the telescope that ate astronomy.”

Craig Holman is a government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen. The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Public Citizen or its members. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

