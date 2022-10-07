Buffalo bowler

Shawn Schoolcraft, left, gives Denny Hougard a fist bump after Hougard bowled a strike on Sept. 29 during league night Buffalo Bowl. The pair are on the MatcoTools league team. 

 Ethan Weston/Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO — Denny Hougard, as usual, was the first bowler to arrive at the Buffalo Bowl on Cedar Street for men's league night on Sept. 29. At the door, he slipped off his outdoor shoes and walked toward the building's lockers to find his bowling shoes — a well-worn gold and navy blue pair adorned with the print of bowling pins on the left toe.

After putting on his shoes, Hougard sat down at one of the high-top tables just inside the door and pulled out a deck of cards. There, he shuffled and watched as a slow trickle of his league mates began to enter the bowling alley.

