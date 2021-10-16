Local independent filmmakers have nowhere to go.
Well, that’s not entirely true. They do have places to go, just not as many here in Cheyenne.
But they do have a place to grow their talents, thanks to Jeff Miller. A former actor himself, he founded the Cheyenne Youth Film Festival in 2013 after taking notice of just how little support youth filmmakers received from the community.
“I think parents don’t see it as a realistic idea to be a filmmaker, director, cinematographer or any of those different areas of filmmaking, because we don’t have it here,” Miller said. “They don’t see it. If you don’t see it, you don’t believe it.”
Years ago, Miller sat at the 24 Hour Shootout Film Festival, watching a screening of the top 10 finalists and taking notice of one film in particular: a submission from filmmakers who were all ages 18 and younger.
Despite the clear quality of their work, they received no awards outside of one sole recognition for best film from ages 18 and under.
He recognized the absurdity of youth film being reduced to one category in a larger festival. What the youth needed was a platform for themselves, where they could display their work, cultivate their passions and begin laying a foundation for the future of film in Cheyenne.
“It’s dead here, especially for kids,” Miller said. “At least [with the Cheyenne Youth Film Festival] they get to live their passion, where if they make the top 10, they get to see it on a screen. That gives them a little bit more power, a little more confidence.”
As the TV media teacher at Cheyenne’s East High School, Miller oversees this process every day. Students are passionate about the craft of filmmaking, but somewhere along the way, the passion begins to fade in exchange for more practical careers, like broadcast journalism, which his class’s curriculum culminates in.
He suspects that stereotypical ideas surrounding the creative arts – that they aren’t profitable, that a career in filmmaking is unrealistic – play a part in barring students from their potential.
The purpose of the Cheyenne Film Festival is to counteract this, to show that film is a viable career to pursue. It is a career that Miller himself has found success in, making a living off playing extras in feature films and TV shows.
Winners of the festival are awarded scholarship cash prizes to help fund their drive to create. Little bits of support like this sometimes make all the difference to a young filmmaker, allowing them to buy a new camera or lighting apparatus to hone their vision.
In its first year, the Cheyenne Youth Film Festival received around 15 submissions. The event would go on to outgrow the Atlas Theatre, with Miller even having to divide up the festival, creating the Fear Film Fest being held at the Atlas Theatre on Oct. 22 for suspense and thriller short films.
Growing the independent film scene in Cheyenne takes changing the mindset around filmmaking itself, he said. It takes harnessing the youth’s creativity and giving it a place to live.
“I think that there’s something in our minds where we lose that creative side,” Miller said. “We don’t have the imagination that younger kids do. They have these great imaginations, great stories, everything, and once they are able to tell it, and they become the greatest storytellers, so why not put it into film?”
One of the core goals Miller is trying to achieve is to encourage a film community to develop, enthuse the youth to “set up a studio” or “build a warehouse” where they can make films together.
Right now, there’s no particular place for Cheyenne filmmakers to gather. Rather, they meet at film festivals, or, more often, theater classes and programs that connect them with actors and other individuals who share a passion for the performing arts.
Miller said he believes it’s possible that there is a lack of drive among independent filmmakers here in Cheyenne. Filmmakers could make a push to establish a more concrete community if they keep their passions alive, and just as important, keep those passions in Cheyenne.
Cole Finn, a local independent filmmaker who is currently pursuing a degree in English at the University of Wisconsin, offers a different opinion.
Throughout his high school years, Finn worked on and submitted films to the Youth Film Festival with his close friend and fellow local filmmaker Matthew Stacey.
Each won several awards for their festival submissions. Now, Finn serves as a board member for the festival and takes the time to reflect on just how much support has grown for local film in the recent years.
“I think a general rise in interest in filmmaking has definitely helped [the film scene] in Cheyenne,” Finn said. “I think the more that independent filmmakers actually make films, that’s where the interest kind of starts allowing certain community members to be like, ‘Oh, this kind of cool. I’m interested in that.’”
He remembers when he originally moved here from Wisconsin and how there were no local film festivals for him to submit to. In just four years, he has submitted to multiple festivals that have come and gone, and one of his short films, “Crimson Iris,” played at the Midnight West Fest earlier this month.
He and a friend have even considered putting together a production team in Cheyenne, raising funds to make higher budget short films, more professionally made than his “high school” endeavors.
But Finn emphasized the “independent” aspect of being a local independent filmmaker. More often than not, he is working alone, as are many others in the scene.
“I think the little rut that we’ve been in for a while will change,” Finn said. “The independent filmmakers in our community are the ones kind of helping drive that, because they’ve been the ones trying to push it forward for so long, which is exciting.”
The “push” he has seen filmmakers go through is brought on by simple perseverance, much like Miller was hoping for. They are constantly making films, despite little support, submitting to film festivals and keeping the passion alive through sheer effort.
And there is a future for Cheyenne filmmakers who keep pushing.
Finn himself has worked on several commercials now, and Miller has seen many past winners from the film festival go on to craft legitimate careers out of their skills, even going on to direct seasons of the hit television series “Grey’s Anatomy.”
However, therein lies the common theme in each Cheyenne filmmaker’s trajectory: They eventually have to leave for Los Angeles, New York, Chicago or New Orleans to continue their career.
Respectable film programs have established themselves in the surrounding states, like at the University of Montana and the University of Colorado. But it’s up in Riverton where Central Wyoming College hosts the only film program in the entire state.
There, independent filmmakers from Cheyenne like Finn and Stacey have found others looking to hone their craft and advance the state’s film industry in a program designed to set them up for success.