Health officials are rightly worried that as the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available, people might reject it as “second-class shot” foisted on low-income residents and communities of color while the “better” vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are reserved for wealthier and whiter areas. It’s certainly an understandable fear, considering the racial disparities in infections and in the initial phase of the vaccine rollout.
But it’s a dangerous notion that must be countered at every point. Not only is it untrue – all three vaccines are highly effective at preventing sickness and death – but saying no to a perfectly good shot leaves people open to the infection and its potentially fatal consequence. It also increases the opportunities for more dangerous COVID variants to get a toehold, a nightmarish scenario in which all of the vaccines could be rendered less effective.
Besides, all of the vaccines greatly exceed the threshold set by world health officials – at least 50% effectiveness during clinical trials – and none have been associated with critical illness or death. The Pfizer and Moderna shots have demonstrated efficacy rates of about 95%, and Johnson & Johnson of 72%. But experts say you can’t compare these figures because the vaccines were tested at different points during the pandemic and in different countries.
Indeed, in the end, it may turn out that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes prized because it was tested in countries where more contagious variants were circulating.
The reality is that all three come with both tremendous benefits and some minor downsides. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots taken weeks apart, and both have more restrictive cold storage requirements that make them more challenging to distribute than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Meanwhile, the Johnson & Johnson needs but a single jab, and those who received it reported fewer serious side effects than the other two vaccines caused.
While it’s a great thing that Americans are so well-informed about the various COVID-19 vaccines, it’s also true that a little knowledge can be a dangerous thing. Ultimately, the most important thing to know is that at this point in the pandemic, the best vaccine is the one that gets into your body.