During a road trip with a friend recently, we heard about the death of a local resident. I was not personally acquainted with this individual; however, my friend had known him since childhood.
“He was my bully,” he said.
Wow. What a way to be remembered.
My friend said that eventually, he grew tired of the intimidation, teasing and whatnot by the time he was a junior or a senior in high school and the bullying subsided.
“I sure told them! But it took me years to stand up for myself,” he sadly admitted.
I can vividly recall a day when my four-year-old brother and I were playing at the park in our mobile home court in Oregon. I was seven years old.
I was minding my own business when suddenly a boy, a year or two older than I, snuck up to me and squirted glue in my eyes and in my long, dark hair.
Eeeek! What just happened?!
Another boy approached me and poured honey all over my hair, as well.
My vision was blurred and my eyes stung. I freaked out. My brother and I were by ourselves.
What can I say? It was 1980.
Our father never watched us play while our mother slept after a graveyard shift at the nursing home.
“Run, Bugs Bunny, run!!” they laughed.
My brother held my hand as we ran home. My parents confronted the boy’s parents and the rest were history.
Sure. That’s what everyone thought.
That was the beginning of my difficult journey.
I was teased for having bucked teeth and an overbite. I was also wearing big, thick glasses and I had to take classes to improve my speech until the sixth grade since I’ve been half deaf since birth.
I'm almost 50 years old now; it's been something like 35 years since that sort of thing last occurred. Still, the experience has not left me. I don't think about it much these days, but I know that having lived through those experiences has shaped me as an adult.
There are lots of programs designed to, supposedly, prevent bullying. It's been a serious issue for a long time. I'm quite sure that it will never go away entirely. It seems to me that bullying is just one of those things that are just a part of human nature. Something that we, as individuals, are able to hold back a bit, but it will always exist.
The experience of being bullied can end up causing lasting damage to victims. Based on tons of research, this is undoubtedly, true. The long-lasting impact of bullying isn’t always from physical confrontations. Words and gestures are quite enough.
My friend said, “I hope when I die, I will be remembered for my kindness.”
I am very optimistic that he will be remembered for his kindness.
How do you want to be remembered?
Trina Dennis Brittain is a reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper in Rock Springs. She can be reached at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.
