A small group of individuals put their insecurities aside and took freedom of expression to an inspirational level on stage this weekend.
I was at the edge of my seat.
I can see it now.
Other communities are uniting in strength too, even after a gunman opened fire at an LGBT venue in Colorado Springs, where five individuals were killed and at least 19 were injured.
It began as an evening of fun with loved ones, In seconds, it turned into tragedy.
My cousin is gay. My great-niece is transgender.
Are they going to be targeted?
The hate is real. The fear is real.
I still don’t know what angered the shooter.
Those victims were someone’s sibling, someone’s child and someone’s best friend.
If I could protect everyone single-handedly, I would, but it takes a community to do that.
What can we do as a community to protect everyone?
First, I think it’s important to spread hope during these uncertain times. Without hope, no one is motivated. The world stops when no one is motivated. Everyone belongs on this planet. Some folks need us to remind them of that.
I’m always asking questions. Take the time to listen and learn from them. After that, educate others.
I’m still educating a couple of people in my life.
We shouldn’t be afraid to stand against hateful words. If we see someone being a bully, let’s correct it.
When I was managing a shift at a local restaurant 20 years ago, I had just walked into the kitchen when I heard a cook teasing one of the waiters for being gay.
Not cool!
Needless to say, that employee wasn’t allowed to finish his shift. I had to cook for a couple of hours, but I still didn’t regret making that decision.
Some individuals feel they have to hold back. Let them know they can be themselves around you.
Truthfully, it all starts with us.
No one deserves to be mistreated. No one should hide who they are.
After the last audition, the director asked me if I’d like to give it a whirl. I blushed as I said, “No. Maybe next year.”
I sat back and wondered if I should have let a little thing such as being overweight keep me from performing “Addicted to Love” in a suit and tie. I was surrounded by individuals who may have lost their families or jobs because of who they are, but they still got on that stage and SHINED.
The victims wouldn’t want everyone to stop living. They would want us to tackle those dreams and show the world what we are capable of.
The evening was full of wisdom, positivity and encouragement. It helped quite a few people to break free and realize that being who they are isn’t as scary as they thought it would be.
