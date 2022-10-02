This month is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Most people have this conception that domestic violence only involves bruises, scratches and black eyes.
One of the most horrifying nights I had involved psychological control.
It was almost midnight when my fiancé came home. He was intoxicated. I woke up as soon as I heard him loudly cuss in the living room.
I froze for a second. Finally, I quickly got up, shut the bedroom door and locked it. I hid under the blankets.
Maybe he’ll pass out on the couch.
I heard him turn the doorknob. He realized it was locked.
Suddenly, he busted the door open with his foot. I got out of the bed, grabbed my purse and tried to leave. He blocked me, grabbed me and pushed me to the wall next to the closet. I landed on my rear. He kneeled in front of me, pushing me into the wall with one hand, yanking the back of my hair with the other hand and started screaming in my face.
“You are NOT leaving me again, Trina Ann!” he hollered.
“Let me go!” I finally shouted.
He’s going to do it. He’s going to hit me.
Instead, he let go of my hair and quickly opened a shoe box on the floor in the closet next to us. He took a gun out of it.
I begged him to put it down.
Now isn’t the right time to ask him where he got it.
He rarely blinked his eyes.
“Please don’t kill me,” I begged.
I shuddered when he rested the gun on the right side of his head.
I kept begging him to put the gun down.
I was in a white nightgown. I wasn’t sure if he was going to shoot me in the back but I ran out of the apartment screaming anyway. I was barefoot. I took refuge in the phone booth in front of our apartment. I took my wallet out of my purse and dropped it. I stood there and cried. I couldn’t catch my breath. I finally picked my wallet up.
I realized I didn’t need coins to call 9-1-1. I told the dispatcher that my fiancé had a gun and was threatening suicide. I saw him by the door and hung up. He was still holding the gun. I couldn’t calm down for a second to manage my thoughts. I didn’t even get a chance to tell the dispatcher where we lived.
In seconds, he started pounding on the phone booth, yelling at me.
A couple of neighbors stepped out of their apartments to see what the commotion was about.
I heard someone say, “He has a gun!”
They went back into their apartments.
He went inside. I stayed in the phone booth until the authorities arrived.
Before the officers arrived, he had already taken off to hide from them. After they left, I made arrangements to live with a mutual friend.
In 1993, the officers did not give me referrals to any non-profit programs that could have helped me. To this day, I don’t know if any of them existed in the town I lived in.
Unfortunately, I took my fiancé back four months later, after he told me he had been in therapy.
Some people will say, “Why doesn’t she just leave him?” or “Why did she keep taking him back?”
First, it’s not easy to leave. The survivor has to begin a new life. This could involve getting a new job, moving into a new place, putting her children in a different school, making childcare arrangements, preparing for child custody battles and getting protection orders.
It can be overwhelming.
In 1996, I finally had the courage to kick him out of my life. I waited until he went to work one day, changed the locks and put his belongings outside during a February blizzard.
Before that eventful day, I had to plan every detail out carefully.
For two weeks, remaining calm was undoubtedly a challenge.
He wasn’t going to leave willingly. I had to take matters into my own hands.
There is still fear after separation. I was stalked and harassed, even at the Sweetwater Events Complex while I covered the annual Merchant’s Fair as an intern for the Green River Star. It was stressful, but I was granted two protection orders and soon, I didn’t have to watch my back.
He appeared for our annulment hearing, wearing inmate attire.
Yep. I called that one. He’ll never stay out of trouble.
I’m glad law enforcement officers are well-trained now to recognize the signs and inform victims that there is a way out and how to take that first step.
I’m thankful that as a society, we can recognize domestic violence and be able to help individuals who are having difficulties getting out.
A very wise professional recently told me not to blame alcohol or drugs for violent behavior. Alcohol and drugs, indeed, make the behavior worse but if a person has violent intentions, that’s just their nature.
If I had known better, I wouldn’t have had to deal with these situations on my own. If someone had told me that there were services available, I would have seen that as a glorious opportunity.
Nowadays, the victim has resources. No one has to be alone.
Stand up, speak out and let’s end domestic violence.
Trina Brittain is a reporter for the Rocket Miner. She can be reached at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.