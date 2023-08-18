CHEYENNE – The brand new Derecho supercomputer, located at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) - Wyoming Supercomputing Center, could put climate scientists on the cusp of better predicting natural disasters and fighting climate change, researchers said at the computer's inauguration Friday morning.
"This type of environmental intelligence is critical to farmers, ranchers, energy producers, shipping companies and, in essence, every single sector of our economy," said Antonio Busalacchi, president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. "Scientists are also using Derecho to better understand extreme weather and other events that threaten many of our communities. As we've tragically seen in the last several days, changes in our climate system are contributing to disasters, such as the wildfires in Maui that (have) caused more than 100 deaths so far.
"Scientists need to, increasingly, turn to powerful computers to improve our ability to predict such events."
The Derecho supercomputer is the third computer to run in Cheyenne in the past 11 years. The first model, called Yellowstone, was active at the supercomputer center west of the city from 2012 to 2017. The second supercomputer, called Cheyenne, began operating in 2016 and will be phased out within the next six months.
The Derecho model boasts the ability to be three times as fast as the Cheyenne computer, while only consuming 40% more energy than the last computer. One speaker, NCAR President Everette Joseph, had a unique way of putting the Derecho computer's 19.87 petaflops of computing power into perspective.
"Theoretically, it has the ability to carry out that many calculations, 19.7 quadrillion calculations per second," Joseph said. "It would take every adult and child on the planet one month to make that many calculations if they solved one calculation a second in that whole month."
The partnership with NCAR to make a supercomputer in Cheyenne was initially approved by the Wyoming Legislature in 2007. One of the legislators serving at the time was now-U.S. Senator John Barrasso, who read aloud the original text of the bill from 16 years ago.
Bipartisan support
