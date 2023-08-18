CHEYENNE – The brand new Derecho supercomputer, located at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) - Wyoming Supercomputing Center, could put climate scientists on the cusp of better predicting natural disasters and fighting climate change, researchers said at the computer's inauguration Friday morning.

"This type of environmental intelligence is critical to farmers, ranchers, energy producers, shipping companies and, in essence, every single sector of our economy," said Antonio Busalacchi, president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. "Scientists are also using Derecho to better understand extreme weather and other events that threaten many of our communities. As we've tragically seen in the last several days, changes in our climate system are contributing to disasters, such as the wildfires in Maui that (have) caused more than 100 deaths so far.

