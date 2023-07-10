US Championships Athletics

Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the women's 200-meter finals during the U.S. track and field championships Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

 Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. — There's another American sprinter making a big comeback this year.

Gabby Thomas held off Sha'Carri Richardson with the best time in the world in 2023 to win the women's 200 meters at the U.S. track and field championships on Sunday night.

