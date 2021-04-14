Over the past four years, Rawlins High School’s Sydney Thorvaldson has achieved levels of success and pure dominance that will solidify her name in Wyoming state record books for years to come.
In addition to the myriad state and course records she owns in both track and cross country, soon she will have a sixth banner added to the wall in the RHS gymnasium designating her as the Gatorade Cross Country runner of the year.
Thorvaldson has swept the award for three years straight in cross country and now adds a fourth, putting an exclamation point on an incredible senior season. Thorvaldson’s other two Gatorade Player of the Year awards were from track and field her freshman and sophomore years.
Thorvaldson’s longtime high school coach, Nancy Steinberg, nominated her for the award. That said, Thorvaldson’s accomplishments speak for themselves and it’s safe to say she was already on the radar of the selection committee.
During the 2020 season, despite opportunities to compete and train being limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, Thorvalson easily won the class 3A state cross country championship, finishing more than two and a half minutes faster than the next closest competitor.
En route to her fourth straight state cross country title, Thorvaldson broke her own state record with a time of 16:59.6. Also in the 2020 season, Thorvaldson set a prep 5K record in Colorado at the Heritage Distance Classic with an incredible 16:19.0 finish.
Going back to 2019, at a regional qualifying event for the Nike Cross Nationals, Thorvaldson ran a 5K time quicker than any other in the state of Idaho, ever. She went on to finish third at the national event, less than two seconds away from first.
The Gatorade award, especially the fourth one that caps off her high school career, is a recognition of the entire body of work Thorvaldson put together in both her senior season and over her four years on the high school running scene.
The award has been presented to top prep athletes in football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field since 1985.
An athlete has to be nominated and then a selection committee determines the winner in each respective sport. It’s safe to say Thorvaldson was the clear winner for cross country.
In addition to being a star athlete, Thorvaldson is an honor roll student and actively involved in her school and community. She has accepted a full ride athletic scholarship to the University of Arkansas where she will compete in the SEC for the Razorbacks starting in the fall 2021 semester.