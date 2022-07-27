With Mountain West media days wrapping up earlier this week, a handful of storylines have emerged for both the league and its member schools.
Here are five takeaways from the conference’s annual event in Las Vegas.
Not immune to the chaos
As it did when it became public last July that Texas and Oklahoma were planning to head to the SEC, the recent decision of USC and UCLA to bolt from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten has once again turned college athletics on its head.
To no surprise, the subject of conference realignment and what the league might look like in the future was an early topic of discussion at MW media days. In fact, it was the very first thing mentioned in commissioner Craig Thompson’s opening statement Wednesday.
Thompson joked he should’ve learned in more than three decades as a college commissioner to not schedule anything near the end of June, noting that he was visiting his mother in Iowa when the news about USC and UCLA’s intentions broke. The previous year, he was conducting an interview at MW media days when a reporter lifted up his phone to inform the commissioner that Texas and Oklahoma were headed to the SEC.
While he didn’t go into much in terms of specifics, Thompson indicated the MW is working to address the changing college athletics landscape as a conference. He also suggested three options if teams were to defect from the league: remain at their current number of schools, add new members or create a merger with another conference, similar to the one discussed with Conference USA roughly a decade ago.
“There are so many issues we have to deal with, and generally, it’s directed by people wanting the answers today to tomorrow’s questions,” Thompson said. “We have to do these incrementally. We have to go through the process of meeting the challenges as we know them at this spot in time.”
Boise State and San Diego State have been the primary MW schools involved in rumors regarding who the Pac-12 or other conferences might target in the future. Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday that “SDSU remains at the top of any expansion list if the (Pac-12) decides to go that way,” while Boise State athletics director Jeramiah Dickey did little to squash these rumblings in an interview with the Idaho Press. Although Dickey said he hasn’t spoken directly to the Pac-12 and Big 12 commissioners about expansion, he did state that “the Big 12 and Pac-12 are fully aware of our interest to improve our situation.”
Perhaps it’s no coincidence that, according to Thompson, the Aztecs and Broncos are the two MW schools that are currently providing Alston payments — which allow student-athletes to receive up to $5,980 annually based on academic achievement.
Thompson also shed light on what the future might hold for the College Football Playoff, which will remain at four teams until the current contract expires in 2026. He says there was a meeting involving the different FBS conferences to discuss the matter in June, with more planned for the fall.
The MW pushed for a 12-team playoff, which was voted down earlier this year. Only one Group of Five school — Cincinnati last season — has made the CFP in its eight years in operation, with no other team finishing the regular season higher than No. 8 during this span.
Waiting game
Thompson drew criticism on social media from keyboard commentators for one of his remarks on conference realignment, in which he stated “we don’t have to do anything,” before commenting on the current strength of the league.
The reality of the situation is there isn’t much the league can do at this point in time, and even less that a commissioner would be willing to speak on at a public event. According to Ron Counts of the Idaho Statesman, Thompson did relay that between six and 12 teams have reached out about joining the conference if the MW does decide to expand. This interest shows that there are willing replacements should the conference lose members.
Outside of massive — and largely unrealistic — changes, it’s difficult to see schools such as SDSU and Boise State passing up a Power Five offer to remain in the MW. At this point, the best course of action might be to let the dominoes fall where they may, while keeping an open ear to prospective new members.
Familiar faces start next chapter
MW media days featured four coaches that took over different programs this off-season, but these individuals are far from strangers to the conference.
Former Nevada coach Jay Norvell is now at Colorado State after spending the past five years turning around the Wolf Pack’s program. 2017 MW coach of the year Jeff Tedford, who resigned for health reasons after the 2019 season, is back at Fresno State following Kalen DeBoer’s departure to Washington.
The other two new coaches — Nevada’s Ken Wilson and Hawaii’s Timmy Chang — will be starting their head coaching careers this fall, but they too have plenty of familiarity with the league. Wilson served various roles with the Wolf Pack between 1989 and 2012, before working as an assistant at Washington State and Oregon for the past nine years. Chang, meanwhile, worked under Norvell during his entire tenure at Nevada. He was also a record-setting quarterback at Hawaii during the early 2000s, when the Rainbow Warriors were still in the WAC.
Wide-open race
While there seems to be two clear-cut favorites in the West Division, with Fresno State and SDSU accounting for all 28 first-place votes in the MW preseason poll, the Mountain Division is a different story. Four teams were picked to win the division, as Boise State led the way, followed by Air Force, Utah State and Colorado State, respectively.
It’s also worth noting that being overlooked in the preseason poll is far from a death knell in the Mountain Division, which has Wyoming slated to finish fifth, ahead of last-place New Mexico. Utah State was picked fifth without a first-place vote last year, before going on to win the program’s first MW championship.
Embracing a new era
Among the most notable recent developments in college athletics has been the ability for student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, something that has had plenty of positive effects, but also some unintended — yet inevitable — consequences.
Thompson is well aware the MW can’t compete with conferences like the SEC and Big Ten, where as much pay-to-play as legitimate NIL deals seem to be going on. He expressed Wednesday that he would like the federal government to step in, while noting that it’s been rumored “that congress may get involved in implementation of NIL.”
Regardless of what the future of NIL may look like, this new wrinkle has forced countless coaches to adapt to the times. UW coach Craig Bohl admits that he is part of this group.
“That’s been a change for me,” Bohl said. “We talk about evolving, and now that change is here, how are we going to adjust? How am I going to evolve? You just have to recognize that there are opportunities for these guys, but what we cannot do is really lose sight of our compass on who we are and what we’re about.”
The Cowboys have taken proactive steps that they hope will lead to an increase in legitimate NIL opportunities for their players. This includes a partnership with OpenDorse, the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry, which made UW one of the nation’s first 75 schools with a school-specific NIL marketplace.
“It’s very cool,” Cowboys running back Titus Swen said. “You get online and see guys getting big deals at places like Alabama and all of them. They get these big deals, then you look at Wyoming, and think (because) it’s a small town and small college, you’re not going to get into that. But coach Bohl has actually put the effort in to get his players the recognition they’ve been working for.”