Red Cross award

From left, Lucas Sutphin, Kimberly Shupe and Will Barrington are at the American Red Cross Rocky Mountain Heroes Soirée in Denver. The trio of lifeguards at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base Aquatic Center received the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming Lifesaving Hero of the Year Award for saving a swimmer’s life last year.

 Courtesy via Wyoming Tribune Eagle

DENVER — Red Cross training provides lifesaving skills people hope to never use.

Certified for more than a decade, Kimberly Shupe, a lifeguard and instructor at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base Aquatic Center, had never used CPR in an emergency until March 10, 2022.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus