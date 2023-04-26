The Mountain West announced three University of Wyoming athletes to this year's all-conference women's tennis team Tuesday, including Ana Fernandez, Maria Oreshkina and Sophie Zehender.

This marks the third consecutive season that these three Cowgirls were honored with all-league honors. Oreshkina and Zehender were both named to the All-Mountain West singles team while Fernandez and Zehender were selected to the All-MW doubles team.

