The Mountain West announced three University of Wyoming athletes to this year's all-conference women's tennis team Tuesday, including Ana Fernandez, Maria Oreshkina and Sophie Zehender.
This marks the third consecutive season that these three Cowgirls were honored with all-league honors. Oreshkina and Zehender were both named to the All-Mountain West singles team while Fernandez and Zehender were selected to the All-MW doubles team.
Oreshkina becomes just the third Cowgirl in program history to be named all-conference for the fourth time in her illustrious career. Oreshkina joins Veronica Popovici (2011-14) and Magdalena Stencel (2015-18) as the only four-time honorees in UW history.
Oreshkina recorded five conference victories in 2023 in helping lead UW to its first conference title. Entering the conference tournament, Oreshkina ranks 12th in program history with 63 career singles wins.
Zehender, who is now a three-time all-conference selection, went 5-3 in league action this season while playing at the No. 1 spot. Zehender went 9-6 playing at the No. 1 position alone this spring. Zehender, who was named the league’s player of the week to close the regular season, is on a three-match winning streak.
Fernandez and Zehender have once again been named to the all-conference doubles team as a tandem. The duo recorded 10 victories together this spring and three in MW action, playing exclusively at the No. 1 position.
Fernandez, who is now 15th on the all-time doubles wins list in program history with 54, has compiled 32 victories with Zehender as her partner.
The all-conference trio and the rest of the Cowgirls look to win another conference championship beginning Thursday at the Mountain West Tournament.